the “best manga chapter” according to fans moves all readers (24 tweets)

The manga My Hero Academia has been gaining traction in the last few arcs and this has not escaped the notice of internet users who are growing in number to comment on Izuku’s adventures on social networks, and this with each new chapter release. Chapter 322 of MHA has just been unveiled, and the latter once again sparked strong reactions from readers, who had already congratulated themselves on the incredible development of Bakugo in the previous chapters. We take stock in this chapter, which is already promising to become cult.

Warning: This article contains loot for Chapter 322 of My Hero Academia. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

My hero academia Chapter 322, an important chapter for bakugo and izuku

In chapter 322 of My Hero Academia, Izuku is finally overtaken by Class A and the character who led his solo adventure for several chapters collapses in Bakugo’s arms. Before that, Bakugo had time to apologize to him, and the very well drawn scene moved Internet users very much. You can discover a part of it below:

As expected, this chapter delighted Bakugo fans who decided to share their thoughts and feelings on Twitter. We therefore suggest that you find the 24 best tweets from internet users on the subject, tweets that show us how much Chapter 322 has shaped them:

1)

Spoil

Bakugo I never would have believed that I could swear I would have lost a bet on him # MHA322 pic.twitter.com/NOhDQDuKoQ

August 6, 2021

2)

Bakugo first called him “Izuku” in the manga! # MHA322 pic.twitter.com/wkRJ5CpKvN

August 6, 2021

3)

# MHA322

AHHAHA BAKUGO I CANNOT BELIEVE! DARE TO TELL ME THAT ITS DEVELOPMENT IS NOT INCREDIBLE! What a berserk chapter, it’s super nice. Bakugo apologizes to Deku I want to cry for joy. pic.twitter.com/Cs8iebIv9G

August 6, 2021

4)

# MHA322

.

.

.

.

.

.

This chapter is a great 20/20, this duo is mischievous pic.twitter.com/I9at9FKqyn

August 6, 2021

5)

# MHA322 SPOIL

Please .. this is the best chapter we could have had pic.twitter.com/Ce0zFG8pO2

August 6, 2021

6)

# MHA322

Bakugo is the best character out there, his development is amazing like the pic.twitter.com/VQ2x6IqhRC

August 6, 2021

7)

#MHASpoiler # MHA322

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Bakugo is amazing, the guy is so nice porridge, his excuse is wonderful pic.twitter.com/sj1j7tdsny

August 6, 2021

8th)

# MHA322 #MHASpoiler

Really the most beautiful chapter. Bakugo thanks pic.twitter.com/xZKRvxaDLN

August 6, 2021

9)

# MHA322 today’s anti-Bakugo pic.twitter.com/JSF3ZwbxZf

August 6, 2021

10)

# MHA322

–

–

–

–

–

The chapter on MHA is just great. Whether it’s the development of Bakugo or the Class A attitude in general, this manga makes me chill every week, the manga is clearly at its best so look forward to the sequel pic.twitter.com/thsuyCZnEU

August 6, 2021

11)

# MHA322 #MHASpoiler

–

–

–

–

–

Just Bakugo infaite .. a king ptn the chapter is gigantic pic.twitter.com/LvLoUPgEep

August 6, 2021

12)

# MHA322 #MHASpoiler

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Bakugo who apologizes for everything that made him Deku and even more open in front of the whole class knowing that it is the embodiment of the ego, it’s so beautiful! pic.twitter.com/oUNUBRs8cf

August 5, 2021

13)

# MHA322 # MHA spoiler

–

–

–

–

Horikoshi perfectly illustrated this moment with Bakugo and Izuku, it’s so beautiful pic.twitter.com/qipZzqJz1N

August 6, 2021

14)

#MHASpoiler # MHA322

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Bakugo’s apology is really great, it really is an amazing development from start to finish pic.twitter.com/1xLGhMddhE

August 6, 2021

fifteen)

# MHA322 #MHASpoiler

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Katsuki apologizes to Izuku and calls him Izuku instead of Deku.

If your goal is to make me whine at every Horikoshi buddy. Well it is successful pic.twitter.com/bHETZ6FfB3

August 5, 2021

16)

# MHA322 #MHASpoiler

–

–

–

–

–

I find Deku to be more and more similar to Shigaraki to see what he will be like when he wakes up, but in short, I wanted to say it pic.twitter.com/Oo5WkHEOia

August 5, 2021

17)

# MHA322 # MHA spoiler

–

–

–

–

–

Symbolically, one of my favorite boards is undoubtedly enthusiastic pic.twitter.com/eLWZsFryN5

August 5, 2021

18)

#MHASpoiler # MHA322

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

We’ve been expecting it over and over again for many chapters and the 322 will finally be Bakugo’s verbal apology, damn it, I love pic.twitter.com/9ikGZgoiis

August 5, 2021

19)

Spoil MHA Chapter 322

°

°

°

°

°

°

°

°

°

°

°

°

Bakugo is officially MHA’s best character pic.twitter.com/oTmKLv2cjX

August 6, 2021

20)

# MHA322

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

My heart is breaking, Bakugo is one of the best characters in mha I want to give it my all pic.twitter.com/K2k5IbKsZB

August 6, 2021

21)

Everyone loves Bakugo now, is it okay? Thank you Horikoshi for this sick chapter

August 6, 2021

22)

I defended Bakugo here for months and I absolutely have no regrets pic.twitter.com/5bNAlYIFop

August 6, 2021

23)

Bakugo, can we change his name to BakuGOAT please?

August 6, 2021

24)

Emile Zola said I’m accusing, Katsuki Bakugo said I’m sorry

August 6, 2021

Do you think this chapter on your part is the best since the manga began? We’ll let you answer our survey and through our comment section! And if you’re a big fan of the My Hero Academia manga, we invite you to take our previous personality test which will help you determine what quirk you would have had in the Izuku universe.