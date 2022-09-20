Due to the more stringent requirements in qualifying for a jumbo mortgage, borrowers need to make sure they have a high credit score, a low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, and plenty of assets or cash reserves. In other words, lenders want borrowers to prove they’re financially stable and creditworthy enough to take out a jumbo loan since lenders can’t sell their loans to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac to offload some of the risks.

Many lenders want to see scores of 700 or more in order to offer competitive rates. To raise yours, first see where you stand. You can get a free credit report from all three major credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—from AnnualCreditReport.com. Make sure all the information on your reports is accurate. Otherwise, contact the credit reporting bureau and the appropriate creditor of any discrepancies to contest it.

There are plenty of ways to raise or maintain your credit score, but the most effective way is to ensure you’re paying down your debt and making on-time payments. Other actions include not taking out any additional loans or debts when applying for a mortgage.

As for your DTI, this ratio is a percentage of your gross income that goes toward paying your monthly debt obligations. Lenders look at this number to determine whether you can afford your mortgage payments. Lenders want borrowers to have a DTI of no more than 43%, but ideally seek DTI ratios of 36% or less.

Lenders also look at what’s called a front-end DTI, where it calculates how much of your gross income goes toward housing. To calculate the front-end, take all your housing expenses (including mortgage payments and homeowners insurance) and divide them by your gross income. Lenders prefer that this number is no more than 28% of your total income.

If your DTI is high, you can lower that amount by increasing your income or paying down more of your existing debt.

Other ways to help you qualify for better jumbo mortgage rates include having more cash reserves. Larger amounts of assets show lenders that, if need be, you can draw from these reserves to pay your monthly mortgage payments. Mortgage lenders may not require a huge down payment (some may ask for 10% down), but to avoid the cost of private mortgage insurance and increase your chances of getting a better rate, it’s a good idea to aim for 20% down.