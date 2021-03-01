The best cosplay in the game has been discovered and it’s breathtaking

The BlizzCon 2021 (a conference organized by Blizzard Entertainment every year since 2005, at which, among other things, the novelties of the licenses can be presented) was held online due to the pandemic. Thousands of fans therefore had to watch the famous convention from their computer screens. Obviously the Blizzard Cosplays Contest took place anyway and this year’s winner is simply stunning.

World of Warcraft cosplay

The world of World of Warcraft is particularly inspiring for cosplayers who use ingenuity to create new and more creative cosplays. Here is a small selection of previous cosplays that caught our eye:

Valeera Sanguinar Cosplay from Kinpatsu:

Sindragosa Cosplay from Jessica Nigri:

Jaina Proudmoore Cosplay directed by Narga:

Cosplay of an orc from SKS Props:

There are hundreds of cosplays like this, and yet one stood out at BlizzCon 2021. That’s why we had to highlight it to show you the hard work of a brave cosplayer.

The ultimate cosplay boss

We owe the best cosplay we’ve seen from the World of Warcraft video game and which won this year’s competition to a man who transformed himself into Bolvar Fordragon:

To achieve this absolutely stunning result, Hartigan, the mastermind behind this costume, had to do an incredible and high quality job. As you will see in the video of her transformation (which is worth a look), the costume even manages to send smoke back:

Thanks to his YouTube channel, we learn that it took 12 minutes to assemble the costume and that it took 638 hours (or 26 days) to create. The muscle suit, armor and hammer are made of EVA foam, clay foam, upholstery foam, latex and LEDs, which gives a special result between fire and lava. The end result is stunning, especially with the smoke being real and not just a special effect being added to the video.