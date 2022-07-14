The Best Comedy Shows On Netflix – A Guide to the Top 10

When it comes to streaming shows, who doesn’t love a good laugh? From sitcoms to stand-up specials, there are plenty of great comedy options on Netflix. Are you ready to laugh out loud? Look no further and stream these best comedy shows on Netflix to forget about all tensions and stress. The comic dramas are all guaranteed to put you in the good mood.

In this post, we’ll take a look at the best comedy shows on Netflix. So whether you’re looking for a good laugh or some serious entertainment, read on for our top 10 picks!!

List of Top 10 Best Comedy Shows on Netflix

Tired of watching the same old action, and adventure movies and looking for something light and casual? Here’s a quick rundown of the 10 best comedy shows on Netflix to watch out for. From classics to quirky series, we have covered all.

1. F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Netflix has a vast array of comedy shows available, and many of them are great for streaming when you need a good laugh. One of the most popular comedy series on Netflix is F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The show is full of laughs and is sure to make you smile, no matter how bad your day is going.

If you’re looking for a hilarious show that you can watch on Netflix, Friends is definitely one of the best options available.

2. Arrested Development

Arrested Development is one of the best comedy shows on Netflix. It was originally aired on Fox in 2003 and ran for three seasons. The show follows the lives of the Bluth family, who are struggling to make ends meet after their father is arrested.

The show is full of humor and has a great cast of actors. Each episode features different characters and scenes that are sure to make you laugh.

3. Man Vs Bee

If you’re looking for some hilarious TV shows to watch, look no further than Man Vs Bee. This show is about two scientists who compete against each other in a series of challenges. The challenges range from simple tasks, like folding a map, to more complex challenges, like building a chair from scratch.

It is a British comedy streaming television miniseries created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies.

4. Grace and Frankie

There is a vast selection of the best comedy shows on Netflix, and Grace and Frankie is one of them. This show follows the story of a married couple who are forced to live together their husbands have fallen in love with each other and want to get married. The American comic show is full of humor and is a great way to spend an afternoon or evening.

5. Derry Girls

If you’re looking for some laughs on Netflix, look no further than Derry Girls. This show is set in the fictional town of Derry and follows the trials and tribulations of four young women as they navigate their way through life.

From start to finish, this show is filled with wit and humor. It’s perfect if you’re looking for a light evening out or if you want to take a break from all the drama in the world. Starring Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, and many more, this show is a delightful comedy to watch out for.

6. Kim’s Convenience

Kim’s Convenience is one of the best comedy shows on Netflix. It is a hilarious show that will have you laughing from beginning to end.

The show follows the Korean Canadian Kim family running a little convenience store on a neighborhood block. It is set in the backdrop of Toronto and is referred to as the best comedic and entertaining portrayal of an Asian family.

The show is a Canadian television sitcom that aired on CBC Television from October 2016 to April 2021.

7. Never Have I Ever

If you’re looking for some top-notch comedy shows to watch, look no further than Never Have I Ever. It is a show about an Indian-American girl, Devi, who tries hard to fit into the High School environment. Never Have I Ever is a hilarious but sentimental story of what happens after the American Dream. The show began in 2020 and still running.

It is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama television series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role.

8. The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method follows the life of Abraham Kominsky, a washed-up actor who attempts to restart his career by teaching acting to kids in Los Angeles. The show is filled with humor and it is sure to make you laugh.

Based on the real-life therapist, this show provides realistic insights and advice on how to manage difficult situations. The show is full of comedy and has received mixed reviews from critics.

9. The Space Force

The show is set in the future and follows a team of soldiers as they work to protect America from space threats. It features Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Lisa Kudrow, Tawny Newsome, and Jimmy O. Yang in the lead roles.

The Space Force follows the workplace misadventures of the US Space Force and is packed with thinly-veiled satire, a ton of ridiculous situations, and a healthy helping of plain old fun.

10. Saved by the Bell

One of the best comedy shows on Netflix that you cannot afford to miss is Saved by the Bell. This teen comedy series follows a group of high school friends who have recently joined the high school and are suffering from all the nostalgic school-age drama. Although the concept is a bit older, the show still keeps you hooked for hours.

Conclusion

Netflix has become a go-to source for streaming entertainment, and with that comes the opportunity to watch some great drama. Here are ten of the best comedy shows on Netflix right now. So, whether you’re looking for something lighthearted or want to laugh your head off, these shows will have your back.

