the best Android TV box is under 50 euros

If your TV’s operating system is not an Android TV and you feel limited, the solution is to install a multimedia box under the Google operating system and one of the best is the Xiaomi Mi Box S, which is currently under 50 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Box S: one of the best Google multimedia boxes

The Xiaomi Mi Box S is a small multimedia box with Android TV, the operating system from Google. This gives you the opportunity to access the Google Play Store to install your favorite applications as well as the services you have subscribed to such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, MyCanal, Spotify and many others.

It’s a very good alternative to having a TV that isn’t plugged in or using another operating system that you don’t like due to a lack of applications or ergonomics.

The Mi Box S comes with a Bluetooth remote control with microphone to easily activate Google Assistant. This makes it easy for you to do voice searches. Otherwise, it is possible to use the Google remote control application.

When it comes to the display, this small TV box has it in the stomach, because it can display a 4K HDR image at 60 frames per second. For the audio part it is DTS + Digital Out and Dolby Digital certified.

Usually displayed at a price of 69.99 euros, exceptionally it is 49.99 euros.

Otherwise, you can also stream content directly to your TV using a tablet like the Lenovo on offer.

3 good reasons to crack

Android TV and Google Play Store 4K HDR Bluetooth remote control with microphone and Google Assistant

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.