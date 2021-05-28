The best (and worst) of the long-awaited special “Friends” reunion

It premiered that Thursday and will join David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry.

The last decade has increased the trend for the Hollywood industry to use successful productions through spin-offs, remakes, reboots or sequels. At best, they’re artistically unnecessary, but they can make a huge fortune if done right. Often they are not. Even so, the phenomenon is real and it will also have led to an almost latent demand for “Friends” to somehow return.

The iconic NBC comedy debuted in 1994 and ended ten seasons later, in 2004. It broke record after record, but it has by no means become an obsolete series. In the streaming era, it was one of the most-watched series of all time on Netflix – and was also discovered by generations who, given its age, couldn’t have watched the sitcom in the years it was aired.

Originally produced and distributed by Warner Bros. – which is part of the same group as HBO – likely led to this streaming platform acquiring the rights to broadcast “Friends” in recent years. And so people started thinking about a possible return of “Friends”. Unlike other cases, the result was not a movie or a particular episode in the story. Rather, he relied on an unusual format for “Friends: The Reunion”.

It premiered worldwide that Thursday, May 27th – a year later than expected, as the original goal was for the special to coincide with the launch of HBO Max in the US (the company’s platform, which this year also will arrive in Portugal). The pandemic forced the recordings to be postponed, but the hour-long and 39-minute meetup is now available to all fans.

When we looked at the bizarre list of guests who would attend Friends: The Reunion – with characters unrelated to the series, from Justin Bieber to David Beckham to Lady Gaga or Malala Yousafzai – we feared the worst. But director and producer Ben Winston came up with a multi-faceted special that worked very well overall.

The meeting brings together a number of moments and well-networked recordings that make this television something special that creates added value – not just for fans of “Friends”, but for the entire television industry, if you take into account the composition of the show.

David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry have all reunited for only the second time since the series ended – and have detailed the decors at Stage 44 Studios in Burbank, California, where it all happens. It’s a moment of pure nostalgia that takes us through various stories and curiosities told by the actors – and also makes fans understand the natural dynamics and chemistry of the group that was “family” for at least ten years.

In this decor, in Monica’s apartment, the actors will perform a range of activities. There was a replica of a quiz, but this time focusing on the series; there was a scripted reading of iconic scenes from several episodes; and there was room for cameos (and lightning bolts) from other people participating in the comedy, from Tom Selleck to Thomas Lennon to Larry Hankin.

In addition, there was a conversation, moderated by James Corden, in front of the iconic source of the credits, with an audience of fans watching – which perhaps took away some of the intimacy of the moment, even though “Friends” was always recorded with an audience. At the same time you can see how convenient it is to see a lot, since among them were other personalities who participated here and there, very briefly, like Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles or the creators of the series, David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright.

These three producers also seem to give interviews in different segments about the making of “Friends” and explain the challenges they faced at the time, how difficult it was to choose the six actors and how the series quickly became a huge phenomenon of popularity. There is also a semi-documentary recording with many archive images that turn this special into something complex and enriching.

Several stories are recalled during this special – some of which are already known – from the moment Matt LeBlanc showed up for his final audition with a sore nose to the inconvenience of David Schwimmer working with Marcel the monkey. The biggest revelation would have been that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had a “passion” for each other that was never accomplished, because in real life they had multiple relationships during the show and nothing happened in the end – and there is an obvious parallel here to that Rachel and Ross characters in Friends.

Logically, this special, for which, according to Variety, the actors must have paid with a check for the equivalent of more than two million euros each, was very well controlled taking into account the issues mentioned. It was a celebration of “Friends” and never mentioned nastier topics like Matthew Perry’s problems with alcohol and drugs (something taken from the show’s recordings) and how David Schwimmer has brought his colleagues together over the past few seasons, a higher one Demand payment or, for example, the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a screenwriter after the show ended. Nor is there any mention of creative decisions that could have been made better – or what would change if they could do the comedy all over again. The spin-off “Joey” was also not mentioned. The record was clearly different: nostalgia and pure glorification that serves the main faces of the series and unconditional fans.

Most of the guests entered the segments with some logic, although there were completely unnecessary appearances – like the part where Lady Gaga sings with Lisa Kudrow or when Justin Bieber in Potatoes shows up in some sort of fashion show with some of the most costumes. “Friends” symbols. Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne also take part. For some reason, the Game of Thrones star Kit Harington also seems to be saying he feels like Monica. The point is to say that there were pretty forced cameos that didn’t add anything.

Despite these dubious decisions, “Friends: The Reunion” is clearly a well-produced special that fulfills its goals and yet makes it clear that, given the years gone by and the happy years, it doesn’t make sense to go back to the “Friends” story ends on which every character was entitled to. It’s better not to fumble with what’s well done, and when it comes to regaining and celebrating the past, perhaps such a reunion is a much better option than any spin-off, remake, reboot, or sequel that’s just the would ruin original magic.