The best 4-star weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao can viably use a number of 4-star weapons in Genshin Influence. Not each participant can get nice 5-star Polearms, making this information helpful for these varieties of Vacationers. 4-star weapons are usually F2P-friendly, however an exception will likely be referenced on this listicle since it is a terrific choice for many who personal it.

So far as different minor disclaimers go, White Tassel is a good choice for casuals to make use of on Hu Tao. Nevertheless, that is a 3-star Polearm, which means it will not be on this record. With that out of the best way, let’s get to the precise information. Solely 4 4-star weapons will likely be listed right here, primarily as a result of different choices can be too area of interest on Hu Tao.

Blackcliff Pole, Deathmatch, and extra of one of the best 4-star weapons to make use of on Genshin Influence’s Hu Tao

1) Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

ATK at Stage 90: 454

Secondary Stat at Stage 90: 36.8% CRIT Fee

Its impact is:

“If there are no less than 2 opponents close by, ATK is elevated by 16/20/24/28/32% and DEF is elevated by 16/20/24/28/32%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents close by, ATK is elevated by 24/30/36/42/48%.”

Vacationers can solely get this 4-star weapon by shopping for the Gnostic Hymn for the Battle Go. Thus, it might by no means be obtained by true F2P gamers. Nonetheless, its stats and passive are good for avid gamers looking for dependable injury.

This Polearm is a terrific choice for Genshin Influence gamers who want CRIT Fee.

2) Dragon’s Bane

Dragon’s Bane (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

ATK at Stage 90: 454

Secondary Stat at Stage 90: 221 Elemental Mastery

This 4-star weapon’s impact is:

“Will increase DMG in opposition to opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20/24/28/32/36%.”

Hu Tao can simply deal Pyro by herself, making this impact simple to realize. To not point out, Xingqiu and Yelan are a few of her greatest teammates, they usually might apply Hydro, which nonetheless fulfills Dragon’s Bane’s DMG bonus. An Elemental Mastery buff can be useful in enabling gamers to dish out extra injury.

Vacationers can get Dragon’s Bane on any Occasion Want.

3) Blackcliff Pole

Blackcliff Pole (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

ATK at Stage 90: 510

Secondary Stat at Stage 90: 55.1% CRIT DMG

Blackcliff Pole has the next impact:

“After defeating an opponent, ATK is elevated by 12/15/18/21/24% for 30s. This impact has a most of three stacks, and the period of every stack is impartial of the others.”

A 4-star weapon with 510 ATK is great, particularly since its impact can enhance the consumer’s ATK stat even additional. Defeating enemies is a straightforward activity when Hu Tao is without doubt one of the greatest DPS items in Genshin Influence. That stated, it is not as helpful in opposition to bosses.

Getting 55.1% CRIT DMG is phenomenal. Gamers who need the Blackcliff Pole should get it by way of Paimon’s Bargains.

4) Lithic Spear

Lithic Spear (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

ATK at Stage 90: 565

Secondary Stat at Stage 90: 27.6% ATK

Lithic Spear’s impact in Genshin Influence is:

“For each character within the social gathering who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon positive aspects 7/8/9/10/11% ATK enhance and a 3/4/5/6/7% CRIT Fee enhance. This impact stacks as much as 4 instances.”

Hu Tao comes from Liyue, and a few of her greatest teammates additionally come from Liyue, like:

Thus, it is not arduous to get no less than three stacks on this 4-star weapon in Genshin Influence. The large ATK enhance and nice CRIT Fee% make Lithic Spear an honest choice for Hu Tao mains, even when it is a bit limiting relating to crew comps. Lithic Spear is far more area of interest than the earlier three choices, however nonetheless, an honest one to contemplate.

Genshin Influence gamers can get this Polearm from Weapon Occasion Needs.

