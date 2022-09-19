As of today, September 19, 2022, the 20-year fixed mortgage purchase rate is 6.39% and the 20-year fixed mortgage refi rate is 6.60%. These rates are not the teaser rates you may see advertised online and based on our methodology should be more representative of what customers could expect to be quoted depending on their qualifications. You can learn more about what makes our rates different in the Methodology section of this page.

Homeowners who want to pay off a mortgage faster than the conventional 30 years and save on interest costs should consider a 20-year home loan. With rates at historic lows, it’s a great time to start searching for the best 20-year mortgage rates to help you save tens of thousands of dollars over the entirety of your mortgage term.

Since finding the right mortgage can assist you in finding your dream home, we’ve done the research and found the best rates to aid you in your search. These 20-year mortgage rates are from those who offer varying down payment requirements, offer discount points, and are available nationwide.

Today’s 20-Year Mortgage Rates