The Berlin police reinforces the armed forces in the Reichstag building | Free press

In the summer, protesters briefly occupied the stairs in front of the seat of the German Bundestag. After the events in Washington, more police are now deployed in Berlin.

Berlin (dpa) – In response to the storm on the US Capitol in Washington, Berlin police increased their presence to protect the Bundestag.

Parliamentary President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) explained to the members of the Bundestag in a letter received by “Bild am Sonntag”: “The Berlin State Police has already reinforced their troops in the area around the Reichstag building.” He himself had requested a State Department report on the riots in the US and would “clarify with the federal government and the state of Berlin what conclusions can be drawn from this in order to secure the Bundestag”. A police spokesman had already announced on Thursday that the protective measures for important buildings in the capital would be “adjusted”. That concerns the Reichstag building and objects of the US.

In view of the events in Washington, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder told “Welt am Sonntag”: “Bad thoughts turn into bad words and at some point into bad deeds. Therefore, we must not only improve security measures for the democratic institutions in Germany, but also look fundamentally at the cult-like movement of “lateral thinkers” and other similar groups. “Constitutional protection must play a central role in this.” Even if the AfD’s survey numbers fall, there is a risk that a Corona gang or some sort of Corona RAF could develop from their environment in Germany, which is increasingly aggressive. and can even become more violent.

