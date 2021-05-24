The Berardo Art Deco Museum will continue to run with free admission until the end of June

Due to the popularity of the space, management decided to extend the free time. The people of Lisbon are grateful.

The Berardo Museum Art Deco (B-MAD) by Joe Berardo opened in Lisbon in April with a collection of Art Nouveau and Art Deco. It had already been announced that admission would be free until the end of May, but the museum management decided to extend this date until the end of June. This change is due to the great prosperity that the room has had since its inauguration.

In the museum you will find pieces with names such as Jacques-Émile Ruhlmann, Alfred Porteneuve, Jean-Michel Frank, Jacques Adnet, Leleu, Sornay, Dufrêne, Follot, Jallot, Majorelle, Kuss, René Lalique, Brant, Puiforcat or Perzel.

At the end of the tour (limited to ten people) there will be a wine tasting in the museum shop. The wines are provided by Grupo Bacalhoa, by Joe Berardo.

When planning visits, it is recommended that they be made by phone or email. Visitors who arrive at the museum without an appointment will be integrated into an available group as soon as possible.

The room is open daily and tours take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.