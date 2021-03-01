The backlog in vaccinations is growing in Germany | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the US, the corona vaccine from the American company Johnson & Johnson has been approved – in the EU and therefore also in Germany, approval is expected in mid-March. At the same time, the backlog of existing vaccines in Germany is growing.

The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) expects the results of the ongoing tests of the new vaccine in mid-March. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, Germany receives 36.7 million doses from the EU. The preparation unfolds its full effect after administration of one dose and – unlike the other vaccines used – does not need to be injected twice. Like the Astrazeneca vaccine, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is less effective than that of Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, according to previous study results.

In Germany, large quantities of Astrazeneca are still piling up in the fridges of the federal states. According to the RKI, only 364,000 doses had been vaccinated on Friday. More than 1.4 million doses have been delivered, according to the Federal Department of Health. As of Saturday, an additional 1.7 million Astrazeneca cans were planned for the next few days.

At the same time, there has been a heated debate in recent days about who should get the vaccines, which are generally still scarce. The countries operate differently. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, teachers and kindergarten teachers could make vaccination appointments, but cancer patients and people over 70 could not. In Berlin, on the other hand, people over 70 were invited to get vaccinated.

Why large amounts of Astrazeneca vaccine are wasted has been unclear for days. Some see the main reasons in the lack of organization of vaccinations in the countries – others in the negative attitude of many people towards this preparation. With an effectiveness of 70 to 80 percent lower values ​​than the vaccines from Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer.

According to a proposal by the Secretary General of the German Immunology Association, Carsten Watzl, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) should be vaccinated with the preparation live on television. This is to counter skepticism about the vaccine, as he told the British BBC.

It is already foreseeable that the Standing Vaccination Commission will also recommend the vaccine to people over the age of 65, Watzl said. It has not yet been approved for this group due to lack of study data. “If Angela Merkel went live on television at this point and got herself vaccinated with the vaccine, that would of course be great,” said the immunologist. The Astrazeneca vaccine is purely a PR problem.

The federal and state governments have stated that they want to make progress on vaccination as soon as possible. Because as a result, fewer people would die or become seriously ill from or with Covid-19. Vaccination is also considered the only measure to contain the pandemic as a whole. At their next crisis meeting on Wednesday, the federal and state governments want to make lockdown easing primarily dependent on corona testing. Because vaccine is not widely available yet.

The legally required health insurance doctors in Germany have put pressure on federal states to reduce the bureaucracy of their vaccination programs and to involve doctors outside vaccination centers as early as possible. According to their calculations, more than two million additional first vaccinations could be injected by Easter if no more vaccination doses are reserved for second vaccinations. At the start of the summer holidays in the first countries, it could even be more than 7.5 million. According to this, 58 percent of the population could then receive at least one vaccination – not 47 percent, as previously planned.

According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers, the increase in vaccination capacity, for example through the involvement of general practitioners, will be even more urgent once the vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and the manufacturer Curevac are approved.

The European Commission has ordered vaccination doses for 200 million people from Johnson & Johnson. It also has the potential of sufficient funds for an additional 200 million people. In early February, Johnson & Johnson applied to the FDA for an emergency authorization for the corona vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical division. The application to the EU Medicines Agency EMA followed in mid-February.

According to an interim result of the Phase III study involving approximately 44,000 subjects, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides 66 percent protection against moderate or severe Covid-19 disease courses four weeks after dosing. The effectiveness against serious diseases was given by 85 percent. Due to the percentages, there were correspondingly fewer cases in the vaccinated test group than in the placebo test group.