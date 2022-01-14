The baby of the famous album cover takes on the group again

Spencer Elden is the baby of Nirvana’s famous album cover, Nevermind, and he filed a lawsuit against the band and others a few months ago. And today Spencer repeats Elden.

The first complaint filed

Nevermind’s pouch is hugely popular, and as you know, this one depicts a naked baby swimming underwater towards a dollar bill hanging from a fishing rod. This baby is called Spencer Elden and filed a complaint against Nirvana over child pornography in August 2021, 30 after the album was released.

The lawsuit, which had been filed in federal court in Los Angeles, was directed against the group Nirvana, several record companies, artistic directors, the photographer Kirk Weddle and the estate of the singer Kurt Cobain. The 17 defendants were charged with violating several federal laws relating to child pornography and causing “a life in suffering” by spreading his image around the world.

Defense attorneys then argued that “Elden had spent three decades enjoying his fame as a self-proclaimed“ baby nirvana. ”The lawyers even said:

He remade the photo for a fee on numerous occasions; he had the Nevermind album title tattooed on his chest (…)

Spencer Elden repeated

The Los Angeles judge who had the case finally closed the case on January 3 because Spencer Elden had not responded to Nirvana’s attorneys’ arguments in the allotted time. However, the judge in question allowed Spencer Elden to file a new complaint within ten days.

We therefore learn that the complainant has filed another lawsuit against the 17 defendants, this time hoping for success and the 150,000 dollars in damages he has demanded. To do this, however, this time he has to follow the steps in time and hours.

And if you want to know the exact verdict of the judge on this case, you can consult our previous article on the matter.