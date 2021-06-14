The Baby Diaper Market to witness optimization in the next decade

Baby diaper manufacturers are catering to divers demand across the globe. Diaper manufacturers across the globe are focusing on the innovation to develop diapers that offer comfort, are easy-to-use, and affordable. Manufacturers are also increasingly investing in the research and development to enhance safety and biodegradability of the product. Hence, the manufacturers are also focusing on designing the diapers to increase the comfort level. Moreover, upgradation of the product is also being done by the companies constantly to compete in the market. Raw materials used in making diapers also undergo a thorough research to offer a top quality product. Meanwhile, companies are also focusing on using new materials that are eco-friendly and provide safe use. Better absorbent and leak-proof features are being focused on.

New baby diapers are being introduced to that can minimize rashes and keep the skin healthy. Organic cotton based diapers are also becoming popular as parents are moving towards adopting safe option for their babies. Leak-free, soft lightweight fabric and pant-style diapers are also witnessing increasing demand for customers across the globe.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the global baby diaper market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2017-2024. The global market for baby diaper is also projected to exceed US$ 70,000 Million in terms of revenue by the end of 2024.

Pant Style Baby Diapers to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Market for Baby Diaper

Based on the type of baby diaper, pant style diaper is likely to witness substantial growth during 2017-2024. Towards the end of the forecast period, pant style diaper is estimated to bring in more than US$ 35,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, tape style diaper is also expected to witness growth in the coming years.

On the basis of product type, a disposable diaper is likely to account for the highest market share. By the end of 2024, a disposable diaper is estimated to surpass US$ 35,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, a cloth diaper is also expected to be highly preferred in the near future.

Based on the distribution channel, sales of a baby diaper is likely to be highest through supermarket/hypermarket during the forecast period 2017-2024. Meanwhile, retail store and convenience store are also projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Largest Region in the Global Baby Diaper Market

Region-wise, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the global market for baby diaper. By the end of 2024, Asia Pacific is estimated to exceed US$ 26,000 Million revenue. Baby diapers are widely used in Asia Pacific. Increasing population and rapid urbanization are contributing towards the growth of the baby diaper market in Asia Pacific. Owing to the ease of handling, disposable baby diapers are being used on the large scale in the region. Meanwhile, cloth diapers are popular in the Middle East region.

Key Companies in the Global Baby Diaper Market

Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Unicharm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd., Bummis, Kao Corporation, Bumkins Inc., and Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd., are some of the major players in the global market for baby diaper.

