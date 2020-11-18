The autonomy monster Samsung Galaxy M51 benefits from a reduction of 100 euros

If you are fed up with charging your smartphone every day, here is the Samsung Galaxy M51 and its XXL battery. The latter currently benefits from a reduction of 100 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M51: an exceptional battery

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Super Amoled screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, so you have a large display with good resolution to watch your series calmly, especially since this is the case is an XXL battery. The latter has a capacity of 7000 mAh, while other smartphones for good students have an average capacity of around 4000 mAh. It is also compatible with 25W fast charge. Wait 115 minutes to go from 0 to 100%.

There is a versatile configuration in the chassis:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (8 cores) Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage space: 128 GB expandable via microSD card

For the photo part we are on a module with 4 sensors:

64 megapixels, wide angle 12 megapixels, ultra wide angle 5 megapixels, macro 5 megapixels, depth

And there is a 32-megapixel sensor in the front.

While it was at 399 euros, it has just risen to 299 euros. And for listening to your favorite playlist, here’s a great plan for great BOSE headphones.

Why succumb?

Super autonomy with an XXL battery. Good performance. A good 64 megapixel sensor

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.