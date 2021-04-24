The Automotive MOSFET Market to sizzle in the next 10 years

Automotive MOSFET Market: Introduction

In the automotive industry, based on the targets to improve safety, comfort, and the environment, electronic systems have grown in complexity. Further, advanced vehicle control and combustion technology for increasing fuel efficiency and reducing gas emissions have led to increasing ECUs and automotive MOSFETs.

MOSFET, an acronym for metal-oxide-semiconductor-field-effect transistor, is one of the most common transistors, and can be used in both, analog and digital circuits. Additionally, an automotive MOSFET is a semiconductor device that is extensively used for amplifying and switching electronic signals in an automobile. Despite the potential uncertainties, it is expected that, the demand for automotive MOSFETs will increase over the long-term as the automotive industry tries to enhance safety, comfort, and connectivity features within vehicles. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global automotive MOSFET market.

Automotive MOSFET Market: Dynamics

Increased power demand in automotive applications means higher current levels must be drawn from the standard automotive supply. This results in the higher demand for efficient and competent automotive MOSFETs. Further, simultaneous disruptions in the global automotive industry have surged the demand for automotive MOSFETs across the globe. Current projections suggest that, the sales of automotive MOSFETs will continue the upward trajectory against the backdrop of increasing sales of automotive semiconductors across the globe. Increasingly stringent legislations focused on controlling CO2 emissions places the automotive MOSFET market at a positive landscape.

However, slowing economies and declining automobile sales will directly impact the pace of growth of the global automotive MOSFET market, since automotive sales seemingly are flattening in many regions such as Europe and Japan. Consequently, automotive MOSFET manufacturers face the prospect of ever-intensifying competition for every piece of the market share pie. Additionally, improvements in core technologies, pricing, consumer acceptance of self-driving cars, and the ability of OEMs to address the fundamental concerns about safety will delineate the future outlook of the automotive MOSFET market.

Automotive MOSFET Market: Segments

The global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented on the basis of voltage range, product type, vehicle type, application, and region

On the basis of the voltage range, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

Low Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

Medium Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

High Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

On the basis of product type, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

P-channel Automotive MOSFETs

N-channel Automotive MOSFETs

N+P channel Automotive MOSFETs

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Conventional

Electric

Hybrid

Conventional Electric Hybrid Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of application, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

Motor Drive

Power Windows and Mirrors

Fuel Injection

Braking Systems

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Fans and Pumps

Current Regulators

Power Distribution

On-Board Battery Chargers

Air Conditioning and Other Auxiliary Applications

Automotive MOSFET Market: Regional Outlook

Although Europe and North America account for a substantial share in the global automotive MOSFET market, China is set to lead the global sales growth with significant annual average gains. Moreover, Japan is expected to witness moderate growth, and is expected to lose share in the global automotive MOSFET market, owing to flattening automotive sales.

In the coming years, the growth of the electric vehicles market will also accelerate the growth of the automotive MOSFET market in ASEAN and other SEAP countries. India, with a low penetration of EVs and consumer acceptance, is expected to hamper the automotive MOSFET market in the region.

Automotive MOSFET Market: Key Participants

Some of the prominent market participants in the global automotive MOSFET market discerned across the value chain include:

Infineon Technologies

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

IXYS CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

