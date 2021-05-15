The attacks continued – another missile alert in Tel Aviv | Free press

The conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Both sides continued their attacks. There is another missile alarm in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv / Gaza (dpa) – Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continued their rocket attacks on Israeli cities on Saturday. In the desert city of Bershevah in southern Israel and border towns on the Gaza Strip, warning sirens wailed in the morning, as the Israeli army announced.

The missile alarm also went off in the Israeli coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. In the city howling warning sirens and loud explosions could be heard in the sky and in the south of the city. It was the sixth wave of attacks since Tuesday evening. The coastal metropolis – the economic center of Israel – was hit with rockets more than ever before on Wednesday evening.

The Israeli military has reportedly continued to attack targets in the Palestinian territory. The air force fired at several missile launchers and two combat units belonging to the Islamist Hamas ruling the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa announced on Saturday that a house had been hit in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza. Ten members of a Palestinian family, including eight children, have been murdered, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A five-month-old boy survived the attack.

According to Wafa, civilians have also died in Beit Lahia in the north of the coastal strip and in other places. A spokeswoman for the Israeli army said the reports were being checked. According to the Ministry of Health, 140 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since violence escalated on Monday.

According to police, a house in the Israeli city of Beersheva was hit by rocket fragments. There was property damage but no injuries, he said. The Israeli coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod were also attacked again. As the Israeli military announced, eight people have been killed by rocket fire in Israel in recent days.

The conflict between Israel and the ruling Hamas in the Gaza Strip had escalated early this week. Militant Palestinians are constantly bombarding Israel with missiles – according to the Israeli army the number was as high as 2,300 at the end of the day. Israel is responding with massive attacks in the coastal area.

