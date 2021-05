The Asian Breast Implants Market To Grow With Techno-Savvy Inputs

The healthcare arm, with GDPR and HIPPA in effect, will focus on well-being analysis, thereby putting it as a market enabler. This regulated and organized practice is bound to give the Asian Breast Implants Market analysts and consultants an edge over the conventional practices of healthcare.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Breast Implants Market: Asian Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2025’, the Asian breast implants market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017–2025, with China slated to dominate the regional market through the forecast period.

Asian Breast Implants Market: Segmentation Analysis & Forecast

The Asian breast implant market is segmented based on product type, shape, application, end user and country. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into silicone breast implants and saline breast implants.

The silicone breast implants segment is anticipated to dominate the Asian breast implants market and register a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period. This is attributed to the more natural look and feel of silicone breast implants over saline breast implants.

Also, introduction of gummy bear breast implants has resulted in significant rise in the number of women opting for a breast implant surgery with silicone implants. Such implants consist of a highly cohesive silicone gel for a more firm look with improved consistency of silicone, thus eliminating the possibility of filler leakage into the body.

On the basis of shape, the Asian breast implants market has been segmented into round breast implants and anatomical breast implants. The round breast implants segment dominated the Asian breast implants market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. This is the most attractive segment, recording a market attractiveness index of 1.7 over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the Asian breast implants market is segmented into cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. Increasing number of breast procedures for cosmetic reasons is expected to contribute to the overall growth of the cosmetic surgery application segment. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the period 2017-2025.

On the basis of end user, the Asian breast implants market has been segmented into hospitals and cosmetology clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a little over 65% revenue share in the Asian breast implants market by 2017 end and is expected to gain 192 BPS in its market share over the forecast period. The cosmetology clinics segment is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 92.3 Mn by 2025, owing to increasing number of breast augmentation procedures for cosmetic reasons.

On the basis of country, the Asian breast implants market has been segmented into China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and Rest of Asia. Increasing adoption of breast augmentation surgery among women of reproductive age with greater emphasis on physical appearance of the breasts; rise of women in the Asian workforce and growth in disposable per capita income of women; and growing reimbursement rates for breast reconstructive procedures has led to a significant increase in breast augmentation procedures among Asian women.

Trends such as growing medical tourism in Asian countries like Malaysia, greater preference for silicone breast implants, and rising popularity of small sized breast implants are expected to shape the breast implants market in Asian countries in the coming years.

Breast implants manufacturers across Asia are focusing on introducing implants with a wide range of shapes and sizes in order to meet the desired needs of end customers.

This report assesses trends driving each country market in Asia and offers analysis and insights into the potential of breast implant therapies in specific countries.

China followed by Rest of Asia is estimated to dominate the Asian breast implants market with maximum value share of the overall market by the end of 2017. By 2025, the China and Rest of Asia markets are expected to account for maximum share of the Asian breast implants market revenue. In terms of value, China is projected to be the dominant market, anticipated to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 90 Mn by 2025.

