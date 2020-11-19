World
The artist mixes 46 Disney characters with big names in pop culture
The artist Samuel Chevé came up with the great idea of merging Disney characters with other great figures in pop culture.
46 successful mergers
The concept is based on taking characters with close similarities such as a pose, ability or personality together in order to mix them up and create a new work of impressive realism. Samuel Chevé first looks for a starting point for his creations. He also explains it to us: “I like to find a concept in the story before I start working”.