The artist envisions ultra-realistic versions of Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano

The return of The Mandalorian series, the second season of which is currently airing on Disney +, is a lot of ink flowing. And its third episode only confirmed information that we had already learned a few months ago: Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s padawan in the Clone Wars series, is about to make a comeback. She is played by actress Rosario Dawson.

Although her appearance on The Mandalorian marks her first incarnation in a live-action production, Ahsoka Tano’s character is one of the most popular in the Star Wars universe. Eager for one of his favorite characters to appear on the Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni series, an artist named Raf Grassetti envisioned an ultra-realistic version of Ahsoka Tano and posted it on his Instagram, which might give you a taste of his demeanor in The Mandalorian.

Raf Grassetti was very gifted and also envisioned an equally version of the character of Darth Maul, who was recently learned to change George Lucas’ original plans for the character from Disney / Lucasfilm.

Whether or not Darth Maul will appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series is currently unknown. However, we can only confirm the choice of Raf Grassetti to portray these two characters, whose duel was one of the highlights of Dave Filoni’s excellent Star Wars Rebels animated series. Don’t hesitate to take a look at this talented artist’s page!