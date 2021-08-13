the arrival of the Green Goblin in the MCU becomes more evident

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is still at the center of the news as there are very (very) many rumors. Apart from the fact that the three Spider-Man could be reunited, that the release date of the trailer for the film is not yet known or the film could be delayed, there are still many questions about the others in the cast, apart from the three Spiders -Man. In this article, we are specifically interested in the possible return of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

What we thought we knew about the return of the Green Goblin

We know from reliable sources that in No Way Home Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, JB Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant and Hannibal Buress as Wilson. Jamie Foxx is also reported to repeat his role as Electro and Alfred Molina will repeat his role as Doctor Octopus.

Regarding the casting rumors, we told you a while ago that whoever played the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy aka Willem Dafoe could soon be repeating his role in No Way Home. The first person concerned spoke again on this topic.

Willem Dafoe has the floor

In a recent interview with our colleagues from The Wrap, Willem Dafoe was asked about this topic. At first, the actor dodged the question, stating that he was having another video call at the same time. He finally responded by stating that he expected to have to answer that question. Since the actor had stopped saying at that point, reporters from The Wrap asked him if his answer was “no comment”. The actor then said:

I am really scared of it. There’s a lot going on for me right now. And you know, I always feel like when a movie comes out, it’s time to talk about it.

The actor here is implying that no comment will come out of the mouth until the film is released. It is, therefore, neither a confirmation nor an outright denial of his hypothetical return to No Way Home. The statement also echoes comments the actor made earlier this summer, stating that “the other things I’ve been doing lately, I’d rather wait until they’re ready to talk about.”

It’s still interesting that the actor doesn’t deny or say that he hasn’t received a proposal to return as the Green Goblin in the next Spider-Man. His attitude suggests to the fans that he will actually be back soon. And you, what do you think of Willem Dafoe’s comments? Does the fact that he doesn’t deny en bloc mean for you that he will actually be part of the cast? Do not hesitate to answer our survey as well as our comment section! And if you want to know everything about No Way Home before anyone else, check out the daring scene Tom Holland suggested to directors for the film, which Marvel flatly rejected.