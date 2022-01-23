The appearance of this character is driving fans crazy (25 tweets)

My Hero Academia is entering its final arc and the chapters that are just coming out are mostly for build up to prepare the ground. On every side, heroes and villains prepare for the final battle that will decide the fate of the world. The latest Chapter #341 even manages to move us characters that were previously villains.

My Hero Academia: The night is getting long

After the Star and Stripes battle against Tomura, each of the two camps between heroes and monsters must regain their strength and train for the final battle. In the previous chapters we had followed life alongside the heroes. Deku and his gang were indeed very upset at the discovery of the Huei’s traitor in the person of Yoga. But thankfully, that hasn’t stopped our heroes from training and preparing their response in a plan that we’re not yet fully aware of.

In fact, we only know the first part of it, which is to do whatever it takes to keep Tomura away from All for One during the final battle. At least 10 km distance between the two will be necessary to disrupt any telepathic communication between them. In addition, our heroes have been treated to an impressive glow-up with hot new armor from Mei. But they must face an old enemy who returns in a new form…much more dangerous.

Chapter #341: Villains on the court

One of the big black spots in the heroes’ plan to keep Tomura away from All for One is the presence of her minions and cronies, all of whom are very violent and sometimes have multiple quirks. And that very chapter #341 gives them pride of place as it is all about the villains and their personal activities. Dabi and Toga went to his house. This one is completely covered with tags and graffiti of all kinds for his attention. On some panels the author manages to convey affection for the toga. Toga that collected blood from the very powerful Twice. Thanks to her Quirk, she can transform into him and use her own shapeshifting Quirk and copy of Quirks.

We then zap straight into All for One’s lair, with Tomura becoming increasingly difficult to respond to his Quirk implant, turning his flesh into a messy mess. The end of the chapter focuses on Spinner’s willpower and ability to bring together the various mutants in the world of My Hero Academia. All Liberation League survivors are invited to follow Spinner and join All for One. The latter becomes the leader by default. In this way, he becomes a hero with them, who saw Tomura and Stain as heroes. The circle is complete. On Twitter, fans were quick to show their love for this very interesting chapter. As a reminder, you can watch MHA#341 Latest Chapter 100% Free & Legally on MangaPlus Official Site.

#1

#MHA341 #MHASpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

Shigaraki ptn.. The board is titanic pic.twitter.com/DjrAIGWdy3

January 23, 2022

#2

#MHA341 #MHASpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

Dabi uses Toga’s feelings to achieve his goals but he is extremely intelligent, his plan for his great war is underway pic.twitter.com/qWQG3sOQsM

January 23, 2022

#3

Oh yeah Shigaraki is back ud83eudd76#MHA #MHASpoilers pic.twitter.com/aPj5xjzrev

January 23, 2022

#4

#MHA341 #MHASpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

Dabi’s reasoning makes sense, this character gets more amazing with every appearance pic.twitter.com/oLG32sEDCc

January 23, 2022

#5

#MHA341 #MHASpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

“How we were were Heroes (-1)” only the title, the further in-depth background of Toga pic.twitter.com/m4Vv7wQYpu

January 23, 2022

#6

#MHASpoilers #MHA341

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

As we get closer to the final fight, I can’t wait to see this pic.twitter.com/kitEs9GIua

January 23, 2022

#7

#MHA341 #MHASpoilers

You can have AT LEAST a hundred Shigaraki there. If Toga isn’t countered quickly, it’s death. pic.twitter.com/VLyT9avTjW

January 23, 2022

#8th

ud83dudea8Spoil #MHA341

.

.

.

.

It’s official, I’ve friggin’ switched sides, here we’re going to save the world by changing it. They are the real heroes. pic.twitter.com/ES9M8Tjedc

January 23, 2022

#9

#MHASpoilers it’s amazing the guy can’t wait to have a mva 2.0

January 23, 2022

#10

I love it when Horikoshi shows how much he is a fan of Akira through Shigaraki #MHA341 #MHASpoilers

January 23, 2022

#11

The shape of the bloodstains on his uniform… #MHA341 pic.twitter.com/y22nEUXeH1

January 23, 2022

#12

#MHA341 #MHASpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

Spinner is really an interesting character, his relationship with Tomura briefly pic.twitter.com/punP6TYmIL

January 23, 2022

#13

#MHA341

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

I really like Toga’s outfit, which makes us think of Twice right away pic.twitter.com/5NgpFVsctx

January 23, 2022

#14

#MHA341

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Crackhead???? I like what you are offering us here pic.twitter.com/G3ionLkuZT

January 23, 2022

#fifteen

#mha341

If the French translation is not bad, I really prefer the meaning of the words chosen for the English translation

“Smiling is why we live our lives” versus “We weren’t born to cry”

In a society where the symbol of peace only laughs, these words have depth pic.twitter.com/8vEFXVhmaW

January 23, 2022

#16

#mha341

–

–

–

–

Here we find that the scenario on the Anta side is more interesting. Dabi King as always the tease chapter of the heavy ones we will return to something big pic.twitter.com/5h60rucdFR

January 23, 2022

#17

#mha341

–

–

–

–

It’s finally going to explode for the time I’ve been waiting for. And Toga with the awesome Twice Quirk!!! pic.twitter.com/KJqkDFLWA1

January 23, 2022

#18

The very dark mha chapter #MHA341 ud83dudea8spoil

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/01qLe7tU4b

January 23, 2022

#19

#MHA341

Wesh the monster from episode 1, I forgot about him mdrrr pic.twitter.com/SxQ2krxcGr

January 23, 2022

#20

#MHA341

This duo is not serious hype ud83dudd25 pic.twitter.com/g7roTtWWW4

January 23, 2022

#21

#MHA341 Folks, if from the start you smoothed MHA thinking Spinner is pausing he has nothing for him. Because you didn’t understand anything. Kohei lets us enter his head when all the lines connect Spinner will be one of the best characters in MHA. pic.twitter.com/4TLjJu3fUW

January 23, 2022

#22

SPOILERS #MHA341

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Finally leaving the transition, the serious things find their place, between the fact that Himiko has MTN blood twice, Shigaraki regenerating, Spinner about to take over the head of a small army, it will be a memorable one pic.twitter.com/LUV1uAlTB3

January 23, 2022

#23

#MHA341

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Chap crazy ptn we eat too well

The development of the spinner

We’ll see twice, thanks to Toga

We see Shigaraki no it’s amazing pic.twitter.com/O9wvVwxAgn

January 23, 2022

#24

!! #MHA341!!

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

•

Glad Spinner is finally on site pic.twitter.com/EYHOxGZ3Zz

January 23, 2022

#25

#MHA341

–

–

–

–

–

–

AFO he doesn’t give a shit to see Shigaraki suffer it’s just a weapon for him it’s sad pic.twitter.com/vcfVI76FUf

January 23, 2022