The Antithrombotic Drugs Market To Witness Progression On Linear Grounds

Artificial Intelligence is the future of the healthcare industry. This could be attributed to improvements in diagnostic precision as there would be automatic assistance regarding clinical operation, workforce, and quantitative imaging. The Antithrombotic Drugs Market report by Persistence Market Research emphasizes on the inflow of artificial intelligence therein and also the medications (pharmaceuticals) to be rendered. Precise diagnostics leads to precise rendition of drugs.

Thrombosis is may be defined as the formation of blood clot in the blood vessel or lumen part of the blood vessel. Formation of blood clots inside the blood vessel causes disruption of blood flow and it leads to cause death of cells. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is one type of thrombosis and it affects larger muscle of thigh. As a result, it causes pain, swelling in the leg and also it causes pulmonary embolism. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism collectively called as venous thromboembolism (VTE). Deep vein thrombosis is usually affects legs, sometimes it also affects chest, arm and other parts of body. If it happens in brain, lungs and heart then that could cause damage of organ.

Symptoms of deep vein thrombosis includes warm skin at the affected area, red skin especially at the back side of the leg and heavy ache. The main causes of DVT includes having a family history of pulmonary embolism and DVT, lack of physical activity, inflammatory bowel disease, damage of blood vessel and treatments such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy, thrombophilia, previous heart attack, stroke or congestive heart failure (CHF) and Hughes syndrome.

Pregnant women are likely to affect more by thrombosis during the surgery. Increased blood pressure in the vessels sometimes causes rupture and it leads to formation of blood clots. These blood clots in the small blood vessels create severe problem in blood circulation and leads to damage of organs. In an emergency conditions doctors suggests heparin and warfarin injection to overcome life threatening situations. Moreover, catheter surgery is the final step for removing blood clots and physician performs this procedure when drugs do not show any effect on blood clot.

Currently, in the market different types of therapies are available to treat thrombosis. Blood thinners also known as anti-coagulants are the first line therapy for thrombosis. These drugs are mainly used to break or dissolve the clot by showing enzymatic action. Apixaban, Debigatran, Edoxaban, Fondaparinux, Heparin, Rivaroxaban and Warfarin are the major drugs available in the market to treat thrombosis. Among the all drugs, Heparin and warfarin drugs segment is expected to account a highest market share over the forecast period.

However, some of these drugs are contra indicated in pregnant women. Furthermore, patients has to take diet according to physician suggestions while treating with anticoagulants.

Global antithrombotic drugs market has been segmented into following categories:

Segmentation by Drugs

Apixaban Debigatran Edoxaban Fondaparinux Heparin Rivaroxaban



Segmentation by Route of Administration

Oral route of administration Parenteral route of administration



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

General Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Retailers Drug Stores



Increasing prevalence of cardiac related and cancer diseases is one of the factor which is expected to drive the overall anti thrombotic drugs. The significant growth in a market over a forecast period is mainly attributed by increasing hereditary diseases. Globally, increasing hypertension also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about life-threatening diseases among people is a key factor and that is expected to fuel the sales of overall anti thrombotic drugs during 2016-2024. Availability of branded drugs along with generics is expected to increase the market revenue. Changing lifestyles and lack of physical activity is one of the factor which affects the growth of the market moderately during the forecast period.

On the basis of region presence, anti-thrombotic market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America dominates the global market for anti-thrombotic drugs market due to high prevalence rate of cardiac and cancer diseases in the region, followed by Europe. Rising number of cancer patients is expected to fuel the anti-thrombotic market in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR due to developing healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of tumor and congestive heart failure.

Some of the major market players in anti-thrombotic market globally include Bristol myers squibb pharma co., Abbott laboratories, Pliva inc, Sandoz inc, Pfizer Inc., Pharmacia Inc., Watson laboratories inc, Zydus pharmaceuticals usa inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

