The Animation Oscars have been postponed and are going virtual

Annie Awards: The Oscars of Animation have been postponed and are going virtual

The Annie Awards, known as the Animation Oscars, were scheduled to be presented at the end of February. But it won’t be that month anymore when the gala takes place in Los Angeles, United States of America. The organization postponed the event and switched to a virtual edition.

“When we announced the Annies would be performing in person this year, the Ómicron variant wasn’t even on the horizon,” Frank Gladstone, director of ASIFA, the International Association for Animated Film, told Variety.

“Now it’s here and it’s so contagious that after much debate and discussion, the ASIFA Board very cautiously decided to move on to a virtual ceremony again,” he continued.

Thus, the gala will no longer take place in person and is scheduled for March 12th. Last year, Pixar’s “Soul” was one of the big winners, winning seven top awards.