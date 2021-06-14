The Animal Wound Care Market To Re-Ignite With Innovation In The Next Decade

The healthcare vertical, which was a physical interaction-based arm, has started shifting to virtual consultation at large. This has, in turn, helped in transcending the geographical barriers. As such, interoperable platforms are being supported by behavioral research, backed by real-time care interventions and personalized medications. The Animal Wound Care Market would be moving forward with these additions.

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Animal Wound Care Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)” studies the performance of the global animal wound care market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value forecast of the global wound care market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth.

The estimates point to a revenue growth from nearly US$ 590 Mn in 2017 to about US$ 1,013 Mn by the end of 2025, resulting in a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period.

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The report segments the global animal wound care market on the basis of product (Surgical Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, Advanced Wound Care), and on the basis of end user (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Home Care).

By product, the largest segment in the animal wound care market is the surgical wound care product segment with an overall estimated market value of US$ 359.7 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 616.8 Mn by 2025. Surgical wound care dominated the global animal wound care market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The segment is projected to be the most attractive market with attractiveness index of 1.8 during the forecast period. Traditional wound care has relative stagnant growth and has an attractiveness index of 0.7. Advanced wound care is expected to be the fastest growing segment with an attractiveness index of 0.4.

By end user, veterinary clinics is the largest segment anticipated to reach US$ 438.3 Mn by 2025 and register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Veterinary clinics dominated the global animal wound care market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The segment is projected to be the most attractive market with attractiveness index of 1.2 during the forecast period. Home care has relative stagnant growth and has an attractiveness index of 0.7. Veterinary hospitals segment is expected to record an attractiveness index of 1.0.

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global animal wound care market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America is the largest region in the global animal wound care market, which is estimated to represent US$ 158.7 Mn, or 26.9% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 269.3 Mn by 2025 end, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2017–2025.

Europe is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 207.6 Mn by 2025 end, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

