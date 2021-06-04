The Animal Drug Compounding Market To Reach A New High With US$ 380 Million Between 2024 The Animal Drug Compounding Market To Witness An Invigoration At A CAGR Of 7% From 2024

The Animal Drug Compounding Market To Reach A New High With US$ 380 Million Between 2024

The Animal Drug Compounding Market, at a CAGR of 7% between 2024, is bound to reach US$ US$ 380 Million. With technology scaling new heights, it’s inevitable for health systems to integrate with the existing technology platforms. Also, geographical barriers are done away with telehealth to add. The care delivery solutions are not expected to be the same going forward. EHR will continue to expand with the addition of NLP, voice, and digital assistance. As such, it could be inferred that hi-tech healthcare solutions would be the future of the healthcare arm.

Global demand for animal drug compounding is expected to significantly increase, owing to the unavailability of FDA-approved animal drugs. Compounded prescriptions for animal species are considered to be significantly higher than those for branded prescription drugs.

For instance, in 2017, the U.S. FDA estimated that, 75,000 pharmacies in the U.S. fill 6,350,000 animal compounding prescriptions.

Get Going With Sample Of Animal Drug Compounding Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/12871

Company Profiles

Hoye’s Pharmacy

Vertisis Custom Pharmacy

Smith Caldwell Drug Store

Sixth Avenue Medical Pharmacy

Dougherty’s Pharmacy

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy Inc.

Medisca Inc.

Wedgewood Pharmacy

Millers Pharmacy

Chiron Compounding Pharmacy

MEDS Canadian Compounding Pharmacy

Aurora Compounding

Pace Pharmacy

Victoria Compounding Pharmacy

Pratt’s Compounding Pharmacy

People’s Choice Pharmacy

How About Re-Inventing The Methodical Wheel In The Animal Drug Compounding Market? Switch Over To The “Methodology” Tab! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/12871

Persistence Market Research predicts that, the global animal drug compounding market would be valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2019, and will expand at an 8% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of Animal Drug Compounding Market Study

Hormonal drugs, manipulating the emotions and moods of pets, are expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of companion animals is expected to contribute to significant dominance of the segment during the forecast period.

Orally formulation of drugs is expected to hold more than 80% of the global animal drug compounding market share by the end of 2029.

In terms of formulation, the injectable segment is expected to grow 1.6X by the end of 2029.

Keeping A Tab On Key Players In The Animal Drug Compounding Market? Go To “Purchase Now” To Decipher The Competitive Analysis In Our Animal Drug Compounding Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12871

Leading medical & pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with small compounding solution providers, hospitals, and research facilities to strengthen their market position.

North America is expected to dominate the global animal drug compounding market, owing to increasing adoption of compounded medication with alternate dosage forms and added flavors.

“Unavailability of generic medications for animals in desired dosage forms is pushing the production of compounded drugs, thus driving the growth of the animal drug compounding market during the forecast period”, says a PMR analyst.

CNS Drugs Dominating Animal Drug Compounding Market

Central nervous system inflammation is the most common cause of neurological disorders in dogs and cats. Abnormal limb coordination, seizures, behavioural changes, and blindness are cited as the most common abnormalities in dogs and cats with central nervous system inflammation.

For instance, according to the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Compounding, central nervous system drugs were the most commonly dispensed medications from animal drug compounding pharmacies with approximately 39% of the total veterinary prescriptions.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the animal drug compounding market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014-2018 and projections from 2019-2029, on the basis of product type (CNS agents, anti-infective agents, hormones and substitutes, anti-inflammatory agents, others), animal type (companion animals and livestock), formulation (oral, injectable, and others), across seven key regions.

About Us :-