The Angiography Catheters Market To Grow To Expand 2X Based On Substantiation In Expansion From 2020 to 2030 Innovation To Compel The Angiography Catheters Market To Witness Manifold Growth (CAGR Of 7%) Between 2020 to 2030

The Angiography Catheters Market To Grow To Expand 2X Based On Substantiation In Expansion From 2020 to 2030

The Angiography Catheters Market is all set to reach US$ Expand 2X between 2020 to 2030 at a CAGR of 7%. With technological advancements engulfing the healthcare vertical, VR (virtual reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) are being incorporated to train the medical interns and also for surgery simulation and patient treatment. As of now, virtual impairments, cancer, depression, autism are being treated with VR. The others are expected to follow suit soon.

A catheter used in angiography with the help of X-ray imaging guidance. The use of a catheter makes it possible to combine treatment and diagnosis in a single procedure. Various catheters available for angiography include coronary catheters, renal catheters, and microcatheters.

However, coronary catheters are the most-used product due to increasing incidence of cardiovascular disease. Since the past few years, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death, worldwide, taking approximately 18 million lives each year. This factor will propel the growth of the angiography catheters market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements in cardiovascular procedures and development in healthcare infrastructure are some other factors that will boost the angiography catheters market in the future.

Want Insights To Angiography Catheters Market? Ask For Sample! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/31549

Companies covered in Angiography Catheters Market Report Cordis, a Cardinal Health company

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

AngioDynamics

Cook Medical

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Cook Medical

Terumo Interventional Systems

Abbott Laboratories

Alvimedica Medical Device

Planning To Conclude Your Strategy On A Decisive Note In The Angiography Catheters Market? Glance Through The “Methodology” Implied! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/methodology/31549

According to a latest report published by PMR, the global angiography catheters market is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Angiography Catheters Market Study

The coronary catheters segment, under product, is expected to contribute more than 53% revenue share in the angiography catheters market.

revenue share in the angiography catheters market. Various product launches by key players along with advanced technology are expected to dominate the demand for angiography catheters.

Increasing heart healthcare programs are spreading awareness, which is creating significant demand for angiography catheters.

Leading players in the angiography catheters market are collaborating with various other players to strengthen their market position.

North America is dominating the global angiography catheters market, while East Asia is expected to offer lucrative opportunities, owing to increasing healthcare programs and industrialization.

Manufacturing challenges as a result of various COVID-19-pandemic-related restrictions will stunt the growth of the angiography catheters market in the near-term.

“Rise in the prevalence of vascular disorders, owing to sedentary lifestyle, and increase in obesity and hypertension across the world, will boost the growth of the global angiographic catheter market over the next decade,” says a PMR analyst.

How About Knowing The Product/Technology Driving The Angiography Catheters Market Before Investing Therein? Click The “Purchase Now” Button Of Our Angiography Catheters Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31549

Acquisitions and Partnerships – Key Strategy amongst Market Players

Key players in the angiography catheters market are looking forward to strengthening their product portfolios through the launch of new products. For instance, in 2019, Medtronic launched a telescope-guided extension catheter to support complex coronary cases. In 2018, Cook announced the re-launch of the Beacon® Tip Torcon NB Advantage 5 Fr Catheter in the United States.

Various players in the angiography catheters market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. For example, in 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the acquisition of BTG plc.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the angiography catheters market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020– 2030, on the basis of product (cerebral catheters, visceral catheters, coronary catheters, renal catheters, microcatheter, and pigtail catheters), application (coronary, endovascular, neurology, and oncology), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories), across seven key regions.

About Us :-