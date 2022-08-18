A screenshot from The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten trailer. Pic credit score: Studio Challenge 9

The upcoming anime adaptation of The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten anime has been confirmed to be popping out in 2023, as per the anime’s official Twitter account announcement

That The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten anime sequence is within the works was initially introduced in January 2022, with the primary teaser PV following shortly. Since then, not a lot has been revealed —the precise launch date included — apart from a shy Tanabata-exclusive visible.

One other visible teaser trailer has been launched to that finish.



春夏秋冬ビジュアル「真昼と海」／TVアニメ『お隣の天使様にいつの間にか駄目人間にされていた件』

It’s only to be anticipated that we’ll be taught extra within the months to come back, so keep tuned!

About The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten mild novels

The anime is an adaptation of the eponymous mild novel sequence (お隣の天使様にいつの間にか駄目人間にされていた件, Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken) written by Saekisan and illustrated by Hanekoto. The sequence was initially revealed by way of the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (小説家になろう, “Let’s Develop into a Novelist”) user-generated web site, however has since been licensed by SB Artistic.

SB Artistic has to date launched 5 volumes of the sequence below its GA Bunko label. The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten mild novels are licensed by Yen Press in North America.

About The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten manga

Following the success of the sunshine novel sequence, a manga adaptation has emerged. The Otonari no Tenshi-sama manga is illustrated by Wan Shibata with composition offered by Suzu Yūki (Eromanga-sensei: Yamada Elf Daisensei no Koisuru Junshin Gohan). It has been serialized in Manga UP! (Sq. Enix’s on-line manga journal) since January 2022.

The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten anime sequence: What we all know to date

The anime adaptation was first reported in January 2022. In early March 2022, AnimeJapan 2022’s TOHO animation sales space showcased a teaser PV of the venture.

On Might 13, 2022, a second teaser visible for the anime was revealed by way of the official Twitter channel, with the 4 foremost characters having been launched thereby.

Therefore, the primary forged of The Angel Subsequent Door Spoils Me Rotten is already identified. It consists of the next members:

Taito Ban — Amane Fujimiya

Manaka Iwami — Mahiru Shiina

Taku Yashiro — Itsuki Akasawa

Haruka Shiraishi — Chitose Shirakawa

Taito Ban is understood for voicing Given’s Shizusumi Yagi; Manaka Iwami received the 13th Seiyuu Awards and is finest identified to the fandom because the voice behind Fruits Basket ’s (2019) Tohru Honda; Taku Yashiro received the 12th Seiyuu Rookie Actor Award and is understood for voicing Salaryman’s Membership’s Azuma Tachibana; Haruka Shiraishi is the voice of From Up On Poppy Hill’s (2011) Sora Matsuzaki.