The Android Pre-Registrations is open for Apex Legends Now – Check the system requirements here!!

If you have an Android smartphone, you can now pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile on the Google Play store. It will be a part of the popular battle royale game for phones. When Apex Legends Mobile comes out, people who sign up for the game will get in-game cosmetic items as a reward. People who use iOS will also be able to sign up for the game at some point in the future.

If you want to play Apex Legends Mobile, you’ve already signed up for over 75 million pre-registrations. The developers haven’t said when the game will be released on iOS and Android yet.

A mobile version of the game called Apex Legends is now available for pre-registration through the Google Play store. The game’s developer, Respawn, said Thursday that the game is available for pre-registration around the world. In the future, gamers who sign up for the game will be notified when it comes out in their area. This suggests that the game could be released in stages.

Now, we hope to have a full launch this summer. If we’re like the Legends, we know that our goal is moving. This is what Respawn says on its website: The developers have also released a new trailer for the game, which shows how well the game works on smartphones.

Those who sign up for the game before it is released will get a set of rewards when the game is released one day. Some of the rewards will be in-game cosmetic items, like the Founder’s Badge and the Banner Pose – Bloodhound. They will also get the Banner Frame and the Banner Pose – Bloodhound. Gamers can sign up for the game before it comes out to get these rewards when the game comes out. According to Gadgets 360, Indians can sign up for Apex Legends Mobile through the Google Play store.

System Requirements

Apex Legends Mobile will not have cross-play support, according to the website. This is different from Fortnite, which allows users on Android phones to play with people on PCs and consoles. However, the game will still be free to play, but there will be cosmetic items in the game. It will compete against popular titles for mobiles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Respawn also shared details on the minimum hardware requirements to run the game when it is launched. People who play Apex Legends Mobile on Android phones will need a processor like Snapdragon 435, HiSilicon Kirin 650, MediaTek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420.

They will also need at least 2GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, OpenGL 3.01 or better, and an Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or newer. Apex Legends Mobile for iOS, on the other hand, will need an iPhone 6S (A9 chip or later) running iOS 11 or later, with 2GB of RAM and 4GB of storage, says the developer.

Keep in touch with us for more updates on Apex Legends!!