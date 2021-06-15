The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market To Grow With Wholesome Contribution From The Top 5 Market Participants Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

The healthcare vertical, which has always been one of the evolving ecosystems, is amongst the most happening things as of now and the situation is bound to continue in the forecast period as well. One of those evolutions is “patient-centricity”. In other words, it would be the patients calling the shots now. This trend has been entailed by the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a neurological disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cords which controls the activity of voluntary muscles. It is also termed as Lou Gehrig’s disease. There are several causes behind ALS which includes gene mutation, disorganized immune response, chemical imbalance etc.

The symptoms for ALS mainly include fasciculation, respiratory problems, muscles weakness and cramps. The mortality rate in the ALS patients in high due to breathing problem. ALS disease is rare and affect 1 or 2 out of 100,000 people across the globe.

Increasing in the number of patients affected with ALS is one of the major factor to drive the growth of ALS treatment market.

Sporadic and familial are two types of ALS disease, in which sporadic disease is most common disease found with 90–95% of the overall cases in US and the government initiatives to examination the research for rare disease and FDA approvals creates an opportunity for various market players due to which the global market of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment is expected to expand at healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to lower prevalence rate, awareness about the disease and low treatment availability hinder the growth of ALS treatment market.

The competition in the ALS treatment market is weak due to the presence of only one drug in the market. Riluzole is the only drug which is approved by FDA and dominating the market which increase the patients survival rate. Also, ALS low efficacy, high cost and moderate safety of therapy constrains the utilization of the Riluzole drug.

Rise in the ageing population worldwide would enlarge the development of ALS treatment market. The Collaborative ALS Drug Discovery Initiative (CADDI) and government regulations have taken initiative to accelerate the new drug development and treatments for ALS, which will further increase the number of pipeline drugs.

North America is estimated to contribute maximum revenue share in the global market of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment followed by Europe. Asia Pacific regions are expected to grow at a higher growth rate owing to high occurrence of ALS diseases.

The developing nations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential for growth in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, due to large number of surgical procedures in these regions.

Key players of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market are GNT Pharma, Amkor Pharma, Synthetic Biologics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Avicena inc, sanofi, and generic versions are manufactured by Apotex Corp, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, Impax Laboratories.

Market Segmentation:

by drug type Riluzole

Nuedexta by treatment type Chemotherapy

Stem cell therapy by distribution channel Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

