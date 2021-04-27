The Americans will do a remake of “One More Round” (maybe with Leonardo DiCaprio)

The Danish film, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, won the Oscar for best international film.

Mads Mikkelsen played the original role.

Hollywood is doing it again. After the success of “Mais Uma Rodada”, which won the Oscar for best international film on Sunday 25 April, the Danish production is being adapted for an American remake, the “Deadline” reveals.

It was Leonardo DiCaprio’s producer Appian Way who secured the customization rights for the project. The American press says the chance that DiCaprio will play the role of the protagonist who was shot in the original Mads Mikkelsen film is on the table.

This is a story of four middle-aged friends, teachers at a school, who, disaffected with the daily routine, test a theory that people should always have a small amount of alcohol in their blood in order to be more unrestrained and live life to the fullest .

Thomas Vinterberg’s film has a personal tragic story behind it that made the director’s speech the most emotional of the entire Academy Awards. “Mais Uma Rodada” will premiere in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday April 29th.