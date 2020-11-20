The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Multimedia HDMI Key drops to less than 40 euros

If your TV doesn’t have Android TV but an operating system that doesn’t suit you, you can go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K multimedia HDMI stick that is currently being advertised.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Android TV from Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a small HDMI dongle that plugs directly into the back of your TV. It enables the use of the Amazon ecosystem, which has been revamped by Android TV. You therefore do not have access to the Google Play Store, but to the Amazon App Store. There aren’t many differences as they are the same applications. Plus, you can install any APK file (Android installation source file) in no time.

The latter also offers 4K UHD resolution for your content, ideal for watching your movies, series and videos from your SVOD subscriptions (Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, MyCanal, etc.).

With the built-in remote control, you can also control it by speaking through the Amazon Alexa assistant to ask it to search for content or to interact in different ways.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K currently costs 39.99 euros instead of 59.99 euros. A lower price than Google’s newest Chromecast TV, and most importantly, a great alternative. To complete your gear, we also have a listing on an Amazon Echo Dot 3 package and its 2 Philips HUE bulbs.

