The Amazon Fire TV Cube multimedia box is already on sale, an offer not to be missed!

Amazon recently launched the Fire TV Cube, a multimedia TV box that allows you to install many applications to access even more content.

AmaZon Fire TV Cube: a powerful box

There aren’t many high performance TV boxes around, they are often affected by update delays or processors that saturate very quickly. Amazon wanted to eliminate these issues with the Fire TV Cube.

This multimedia box adopts the concept of the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo speakers with a brand new cubic design.

First, it comes with a modified version of Android that has been redesigned in the Amazon style. Instead of the Google Assistant, we have Amazon Alexa. The latter works the same way and you can ask anything without touching your remote control.

For example, you can start a movie or a series simply with your voice, but the possibilities are much more numerous as you can use all the usual capabilities of Echo speakers, e.g. For example, ask for the weather forecast, schedule an appointment or start a timer. All of this is possible thanks to 8 microphones and the built-in speaker.

Regarding the technical sheet, in this little cube we find the following:

Processor: 6-core (quad-core up to 2.2 GHz + dual-core up to 1.9 GHz) Graphics chip: ARM Mali G52-MP2 (3EE), 800 MHz RAM: 2 GB storage space: 16 GB Connectivity: dual band 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE

It was introduced at a price of 119 euros and is currently 79.99 euros. It’s time to jump on it before the price goes up again.

3 good reasons to be seduced by this cube

4K Compatibility Mix between the Echo speaker and the TV stick Super price

