The Amazon Echo Dot is only available at half price, a great opportunity to order it

The new 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot has a brand new spherical design, but most importantly, it has a 50% discount on spring lightning sales today.

Amazon Echo Dot: A connected speaker in the middle of your home automation system

The Amazon Echo Dot is therefore a connected loudspeaker. Thanks to the integration of Amazon Alexa, the company’s intelligent assistant, you can use it to remotely control your other devices. You can also ask him to start music using one of the existing music streaming services (Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, TuneIn …), ask questions about the weather, set alarms or add an appointment to your agenda.

If you are concerned that the speaker’s microphone is monitoring you, an off button can physically mute it.

In terms of price, it was still € 59.99, but with Flash sales it just went up to € 29.99. Otherwise, we also have the multimedia box from Amazon, the Fire Cube TV, on offer.

Why crack

Lots of Amazon Alexa capabilities. Great sound. Compatible with many services

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.