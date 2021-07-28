the amazing structure of the red planet has finally been revealed after 2 years of analysis

Scientists have just found out how the internal structure of the planet Mars is built. Learn everything the study about Mars earthquakes reveals in this article.

Listen to the whisper in the March wind

As of 2019, scientists have collected and analyzed enough seismic data to determine a model of the internal structure of Mars. During a Mars year, which is almost 2 Earth years, the international Mars Quake Service team of NASA’s InSight mission collected data with the first Mars seismometer: the Seis instrument.

Nearly 700 events have been listed since the beginning of the analyzes, including around sixty marsquakes, ten of which were clear enough to determine a model of the internal structure of the red planet.

On Earth, earthquakes are strong due to plate tectonics, while on Mars, significant seismic noise from sunrise onwards, generated by the atmosphere and its turbulence, means that earthquakes are much weaker than one would expect. So for scientists, it boils down to listening to the whisper in the midst of the hustle and bustle.

When the sun goes down, the seismic noise decreases so much, especially in the first half of the night, that the InSight weather sensor can no longer measure the wind. In these few hours, small earthquakes with a magnitude of less than 3.7 could be detected even at distances of up to several thousand kilometers. In addition, some earthquakes had a “signal-to-noise ratio” – an indicator of the quality of information transmission – good enough for information to be extracted.

Finally, note that several stations are required to determine the structural model, the time of arrival of the earthquake and its distance. On Mars, however, the InSight station was the only one available to scientists. However, they managed to get around the problem by exploring, identifying, and validating the signature in the seismic records of waves that interacted differently with the internal structures of Mars. In addition, these measurements were compared with mineralogical and thermal models of the internal structure. This method is a real revolution for planetary seismology.

What is Mars made of?

In addition to the earth and the moon, thanks to seismology, the internal structure of Mars is finally known. Before the InSight mission, scientists had calculated that the thickness of the Martian crust must be between 30 and 100 kilometers. Regarding the deep structure, they had estimated that a core must have existed and that its radius must be between 1,400 and 2,000 kilometers.

Articles published in Science journal were co-authored by the InSight collaboration and cover the crust, mantle, and core of the red planet. The first article reports several discontinuities in the Martian crust. A first at a depth of about 10 kilometers marks the separation between a very changed structure – the result of a very old fluid circulation – and a slightly changed crust. Below this would be a slightly different geological structure with a second discontinuity about 20 km, then a third, less pronounced, about 35 km.

With regard to the mantle, the scientists crossed the information with the fluctuations in the speed of the waves directly created by the earthquake and those created by the reflection of these direct waves on the surface. In fact, these differences make it possible to determine the structure of the Martian upper mantle. The results suggest that the temperature of the Red Planet’s mantle increases with depth, reaching just over 1,500 ° C between 500 and 600 kilometers.

The size of the Martian core is estimated at a radius of 1,790 to 1,870 kilometers. In addition, such a size would imply the presence of light chemical elements in the liquid outer core. But this kind of size precludes the existence of a layer of “bridgmanite” at the base of the earth’s mantle, a silicate of iron and magnesium that makes up the bulk of the earth’s mantle between 660 and 2,700 kilometers.

The analysis of this phenomenon was carried out by Philippe Lognonné, professor of geophysics and planetology at the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris. If this article interested you, you will surely discover this unprecedented resolution snapshot of Mars captured by Curiosity.