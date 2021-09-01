The Altice Arena received a five-hour show with no masks or spacing

BC Best 21 also had an after party in Venda do Pinheiro which had a higher capacity than legal at a forbidden time.

The event ran from Sunday to Monday.

Between 9:00 p.m. on Sunday 29 August and 2:00 a.m. on Monday 30 August, one of the largest concert halls in the country, the Altice Arena in Lisbon, hosted the BC Best 21 event with performances by names like the South African DJ. instead of Shimza, Djeff, Carlos Manaça or l’Raphael.

Although it was mandatory to present a digital certificate of the vaccine against Covid-19 or a negative test, some of the applicable rules set by the General Directorate of Health (DGS) were not followed in the room.

In several of the videos shared in social networks, following the show, the vast majority of the public can be seen without masks and without social distance – which violates the current DGS rules for cultural events.

The same organizer of the event, Bad Company, also organized an after-party for the early hours of Monday at Quinta Fonte do Paraíso, Venda do Pinheiro, in Mafra, with some of the same artists. According to the reports sent to the “Observer”, the place was neither occupied nor was it possible to hold a party from three o’clock in the morning – because of the rules of the DGS and the license for the place in question.

Altice Arena assured the same newspaper that some safety standards had been met – such as the submission of a test or certificate, temperature measurement, reduced capacity or hand hygiene, among others – but sent them to the organizer and the public responsibility for any non-compliance with other rules. The authorities present will not have intervened.

In the Altice Arena, the BC Best 21 had a capacity of 2,500 people, which is 20 percent of the maximum capacity for the configuration with seats and reservations.

At the after party, GNR was reportedly called by neighbors to the venue because of the noise of the party, but only asked to turn the volume down – the party continued despite alleged non-compliance with capacity and times. And there was one person who took a self-test before entering the farm and tested positive for Covid-19. He could not enter the farm but had been with other parts of the public who could enter the room and attend the event.

