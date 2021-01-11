the alternative to WhatsApp for those who are worried about their personal data

If you are already a user of the Signals app, you may receive more notifications than usual. In fact, many users decided to register and download this new secure encrypted messaging application after it became known that they are required to share personal information with Facebook if they want to keep exchanging with your friends. on whatsapp. We invite you to take stock of Signal, this application that has been a success for the past few days.

Signal, the alternative to WhatsApp for protecting your privacy

Signal has a reputation for being a secure messaging app known for its encryption. There is no large company behind this app, but a foundation that runs a non-profit organization. Partly because of this respect and privacy protection, activists, hackers, and others concerned with the issue turned to Signal first. When Facebook announced the change in its use of WhatsApp, a certain Elon Musk promoted the signal application in a tweet.

“Use signal”

You can use Signal on your smartphones (Apple and Android) as well as on PC and Mac completely free of charge. All you need is a phone number to register. Once registered, you can send text messages, make two-way calls, use emoticons in a group to respond to messages … In short, Signal works like any other messaging app. With the difference that security is increased.

Free, 100% secure and practically no personal information collected

In fact, the communication is encrypted throughout, which means that only people in conversations can see the content. What’s interesting is that Signal created the encryption protocol used by WhatsApp and Skype. The only difference from these last two apps is that Signal barely collects any data about its users. At the time of registration, only your phone number will be requested. Why is our data not recorded? Because Signal is managed by a non-profit organization and has no advertising and therefore has no interest in tracking the actions of its users.

Granted, Signal doesn’t offer as many features as WhatsApp for personalizing messages and conversations. However, if you know exactly what can become of your personal information, this is the ideal solution.

To download Signal, visit the App Store or the Google Play Store. You don’t risk missing out as it ranks first among the free apps.