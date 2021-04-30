The alleged hostage taker caught a sad tale of vengeance behind the deception

On November 13, 2020, Montreal city police intervened in Ubisoft’s offices after a phone call announced that a hostage-taking would be taking place there. Fortunately, there was nothing serious to regret, it was all just a joke. It has been several months since the incident and the main suspect has been arrested. This Frenchman presents himself as innocent, but his dislike of Ubisoft has made his name rise.

a prime suspect arrested

Yanni Ouahioune, also known as the Yannox keyboard or Y4nn0XX, has been banned from Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six saga more than 80 times by the publisher’s ethics committee and is the prime suspect in the Montreal studios fake hostage-taking case. In particular, accused by the French authorities, he created a fake website to recover other players’ usernames and passwords. He is also implicated in a 2017 swatting case. Ouahioune, who was contacted by the Montreal media La Presse, denied being the author of the November 13 hoax and the other two hoaxes that followed the following days:

“I didn’t do anything. I just cheated on their video games. The only time I called Ubisoft was to insult them for banning me. Normally, just because of the excitement I would have said I was who the police sent to Ubisoft, but hey, now the excitement sucks. If my name comes out, it’s because I’m known at Ubisoft. “

On November 13th, the perpetrator cheated on the police by transferring his call as a call from the Ubisoft offices. According to the Canadian media, 911 was called at 1:11 p.m. and claims five men were demanding a 2 million ransom to release 40 employees. New hoaxes were identified on December 18 and January 6. The first, to the police, alleged that a bomb had been placed near the daycare at Ubisoft’s offices.

On January 6, the same suspect repeated the experience and called 911 to explain “that one of the company’s bosses had just been shot in the head by seven hostage-takers”. After discreet checks by the police, no intervention was planned. The attempt was repeated the next day, this time trying to impersonate one of the developers, but it collided with Ubisoft’s security. He would then have declared:

“I’ll tell you what I want because otherwise I’ll keep terrorizing you to death! I want all the keys from R6 and have access to commands to ban people.”

A suspect who allegedly also called for GODSENT’s immediate ban on Swedish professional player Spoit. And if the investigators succeeded in establishing the connection between this attack and Yanni Ouahioune, it is because he boasted that he had hacked the professional gamer’s account on the Internet. A lie that drew attention to himself. Even so, Ouahioune is categorical, it’s not him behind the November 13th hostage situation.