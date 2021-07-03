The AI governance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.18% from 2021 to 2027 WhipsmartMI has added a research report "AI governance market" to its research database

One of the primary drivers of the market outlooks for the long-term growth is expected to be the government’s focus on using technology as well as the increasing emphasis on trust in AI systems and growing desire for transparency. Future Growth is expected to increase at a rate of around CAGR. As part of implementing platforms and executing activities related to the software life cycle, the services industry has a critical role. These services include consulting, implementing, executing, and maintaining governance solutions. automotive market will continue to grow at the fastest. The AI in the transportation industry is assumed to have an important role when making decisions may cause loss of life. Self-driven cars will therefore influence life and death decisions, which is why they are expected to use AI governance. North America is expected to have the highest CAGR in the global AI market, and Europe is expected to see the most growth over the forecast period of time. According to research and forecasts, North America is anticipated to have the greatest emphasis on using and implementing AI governance solutions. There are numerous developments happening in Europe owing to AI governance, as a result of which Europe is predicted to rise at the fastest rate during the period of forecast. more formal: The use of AI-powered services is predicted to increase in the region, because of the rapidly developing ethical issues around AI and the necessity of a governance structure to guarantee that they will be used for the greater good.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Event Management Software Market include IBM , Google , Facebook , AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce.com , SAS Institute, SAP, FICO, 2021.AI , ZestFinance, Pymetrics, H2O.AI , and integrate.ai.

Ai Governance Market report has been categorized as below

By Component

Solutions

Platforms

Software Tools

Services

Consulting

Integration

Support and Maintenance

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

