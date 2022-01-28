“The Afterparty”, the new series that will make everyone wonder: who killed Xavier?

It premieres this Friday and has eight episodes. It’s a comedy that always revolves around the same murder.

It’s one of the new series premiering this Friday, January 28th. The Afterparty has eight episodes and is now streaming on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. The production was written and directed by Christopher Miller.

The narrative is simple enough: 15 years after high school, the class of 2006 reunites. As always, there are those who have been most successful in life; and those looking for some kind of redemption or a second chance.

At the end of the meeting, the party moves from the school’s pavilion to the mansion of one of the former students, Xavier, who has since become a pop music star. However, his career will not continue to be successful. That’s because Xavier falls off the cliff of his own country at the end of the night.

In “The Afterparty”, a detective investigates the case and interrogates all former colleagues who were there. Each episode focuses on a different interrogation – and therefore a different character. The goal, of course, is to find out who the killer is.

Most interestingly, Christopher Miller used this chapter structure to traverse a range of genres – revolutionizing this type of “crime” story. There is one episode staged like a romantic comedy. But there are also action, thriller, musical and even animation chapters. Although there are multiple genres, there is always a weird side.

It all depends on the character’s perspective and that means there will be inconsistencies. Each narrator may be less reliable than the last, and each statement contains new information and points of view. The story culminates with the discovery of the truth in the final episode.

Also relevant is that all of the characters seem to have a motive for committing this crime. Not least because the victim Xavier was someone despicable – viewers won’t feel too sorry for him throughout the narration.

The cast includes Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Chao, Everly Carganilla, Ben Schwartz, Genevieve Angelson, Ike Barinholtz, Kelvin Yu and Jamie Demetriou, among others.

