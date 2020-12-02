The affordable cosplay pro is back with 35 fun new cosplay games

Cosplay can be very expensive between buying wigs, costumes, accessories … but this is not the case for Anucha “Cha” Saengchart, whom we already told you about on Hitek. Remember, this man is the champion of low cost cosplay and his designs are always fun. Good news, he’s back with new costumes.

Anucha “Cha” Saengchart lives her passion for cosplay on a very limited budget! He is bursting with limitless creativity to transform into the Joker version of Joaquin Phoenix. Billie Eilish makes the cover of Vogue and many other characters. Thanks to his belly, he also turns into a chicken, hamburger / donut … Of course, he does all of this with simple everyday objects or accessories that he has on hand and the result is always fun.

And the low-cost cosplay champion never hesitates to use his cat! We let you discover his new cosplays and we don’t hesitate to see or review here and here his previous creations which are always so great.

