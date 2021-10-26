the advent calendar is already available

If you want to count Christmas in an original way, here is a Star Wars Advent Calendar with characters and lots of accessories from the franchise.

LEGO Star Wars: a cute advent calendar

Forget chocolates, this is the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for fans. Instead of a treat you will find minifigures behind each of the windows every day, as well as parts for building ships and other vehicles from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 universe, but also weapons and other accessories. Here are the characters you can spot:

Mandalorians and the child (Grogu) in party outfitsScout TrooperStormtrooperTuskenDesert PillardIG-11 Interrogator IT-O

You also have:

Razor Crest TI Hunter Tusken Snow Missile Launcher Training Targets Floating stroller for kids

In total you have 335 coins in this advent calendar.

For the price it’s 29.99 euros and you can take part in the offer to win a Star Wars or Marvel surprise.

And to recap the adventures of the series, here’s a promotion for a great full LED TV from Sony.

3 good reasons to choose this calendar

With Star Wars waiting for Christmas Lots of figures Lots of accessories and ships to assemble

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.