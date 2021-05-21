The actress from “Grey’s Anatomy” will be one of the main characters in the new series of “Sex and the City”.

Sara Ramírez will play Che Diaz, a non-binary character. She will be one of the protagonists, replacing Kim Cattrall.

“And Just Like That …” is the spin-off of “Sex and the City” and we finally met the four leading actresses. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who will play their original roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, we have Sara Ramírez, who will play Che Diaz, queer and non-binary stand-up comedian. Che has a podcast that Carrie gets invited to a lot.

Commenting on this new character, HBO says, “Che is a great presence with a big heart whose scandalous sense of humor and progressive view of the genre made his podcast very popular.”

The entry of the actress who played Callie on Grey’s Anatomy brings And Just Like That … to the origins of four women in the lead roles, as in Sex and the City. Che will fill the vacant seat with Samantha, one of the fan-favorite characters who was played by Kim Cattrall and who will not be part of this spin-off.

“And Just Like That …” accompanies Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte on their way through the complicated reality of life in the fifties. It is already known that there will be 10 episodes of half an hour each and will hit the streaming platform HBO Max later this year or early 2022.