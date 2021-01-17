The actress “Bridgerton” fears the pandemic will stop the second season

Phoebe Dynevor explains that she believes the actors’ intimacy in the scenes and the coronavirus are incompatible.

An interview with the leading actress.

It was one of the series that marked the end of 2020 and contributed to the entertainment of thousands of people around the world. But the world may have to wait a long time for Bridgerton to continue in the form of a second season.

According to People magazine, this Sunday, January 17th, although Netflix has not yet confirmed that production will be back for season two, one of its stars, Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton on the series), said for sure, how new footage will be possible with the UK pandemic worsening significantly.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to shoot under these circumstances. There are so many extras and so many members of the team and it’s a very intimate program, ”said Dynevor in an interview with“ Deadline ”published on Friday. “I’m amazed at how we would film it according to Covid’s rules if there wasn’t a vaccine beforehand.”

Keep in mind that the series’ first season, although premiered in late 2020, was filmed in the UK in February, exactly a few days before the pandemic broke out.

The production, which hit Netflix on Christmas Day, brought back historical romance, gala dresses, and high society events. It was the fifth best original content debut on the platform from the producers of Anatomy of Gray, is always up to date and takes us on a journey into British society at the beginning of the century. XIX, where he follows the life of Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of a powerful family.