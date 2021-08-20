The actor who will be in the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Peter Gallagher becomes Dr. Playing Sandy Cohen, who knew Ellis Gray, Meredith’s mother.

Opening in the USA at the end of September.

His name is Sandy Cohen and he is a doctor who will star in Grey’s Anatomy season 18. According to the magazine “Entertainment Weekly” he is played by actor Peter Gallagher. The premiere of the next season will take place on September 30th in the USA.

Sandy Cohen is a doctor who knew Ellis Gray, the mother of the protagonist Meredith – but it is still unclear in what context she will appear in the story. Actress Kate Burton, who played Ellis Gray (until the character died in season three), will be returning to take part in the series.

Peter Gallagher is 66 years old.

Last season, Meredith Gray had Covid-19 and her health condition caused her to have delusional dreams. During the season, he regularly dreamed of a paradisiacal beach where there were important people in his life who are no longer present in reality. Perhaps Ellis Gray appears identical – or through flashbacks.

