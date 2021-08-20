The actor who will be in the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 20, 2021
1

The actor who will be in the new season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Peter Gallagher becomes Dr. Playing Sandy Cohen, who knew Ellis Gray, Meredith’s mother.

Opening in the USA at the end of September.

His name is Sandy Cohen and he is a doctor who will star in Grey’s Anatomy season 18. According to the magazine “Entertainment Weekly” he is played by actor Peter Gallagher. The premiere of the next season will take place on September 30th in the USA.

Sandy Cohen is a doctor who knew Ellis Gray, the mother of the protagonist Meredith – but it is still unclear in what context she will appear in the story. Actress Kate Burton, who played Ellis Gray (until the character died in season three), will be returning to take part in the series.

Peter Gallagher is 66 years old.

Last season, Meredith Gray had Covid-19 and her health condition caused her to have delusional dreams. During the season, he regularly dreamed of a paradisiacal beach where there were important people in his life who are no longer present in reality. Perhaps Ellis Gray appears identical – or through flashbacks.

While Grey’s Anatomy isn’t returning, click the gallery to find out about other television news.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 20, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Theologian and church critic Hans Küng is dead | Free press

Theologian and church critic Hans Küng is dead | Free press

April 7, 2021
Photo of Check Out The Emotional Feminist Alternative Ending Marvel Suppressed (Video)

Check Out The Emotional Feminist Alternative Ending Marvel Suppressed (Video)

August 12, 2021
Photo of CDU politician Löbel stumbles over a mask affair | Free press

CDU politician Löbel stumbles over a mask affair | Free press

March 7, 2021
Photo of This 4K UHD HDR10 + LED TV gets a 20% discount

This 4K UHD HDR10 + LED TV gets a 20% discount

July 9, 2021
Back to top button