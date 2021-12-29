The actor who plays Le Caïd tells us more about the character’s future

The fate of the kingpin is a much discussed topic on social networks. Today we invite you to find out what the actor who plays the character, Vincent d’Onofrio, thinks about it.

Warning: this article contains loot related to the Hawkeye series, especially the final episode. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

The alleged fate of the Kingpin in the Hawkeye series

In episode 6 of Hawkeye, Maya shoots the kingpin in the head and kills him … At least that’s what you think. We actually don’t see the scene, and we know the strength and ability to recover from the kingpin. In the comics, the latter survives such confrontations, even if Echo shoots him in the head.

In the comics, the latter is thought to be dead, but he isn’t, he just goes blind. So it is possible that the latter survived here as well and reappears later in the MCU.

But what does the actor who plays the character in the Daredevil series and the Hawkeye series think? We take stock of the issue.

Vincent d’Onofrio looks back on the fate of his character

Vincent d’Onofrio, the actor who plays the role of Kingpin, was recently interviewed by TVLine not only about the fate of his character, but also about the adversaries he would like to face in the future. Regarding the fate of his character, the actor explains:

I can make a personal comment (on this). However, I can’t tell what’s really going to happen because [Marvel Studios] Don’t tell me anything. That gives me hope that he will carry on, and I feel it that way. But in my opinion she (Maya) really shot him. Before that, I also left Daredevil because I thought the character might come back somehow. It could be over, but I hope not, not like that.

Vincent d’Onofrio therefore seems pretty ready for the rest of the adventures, despite assuring that Marvel hasn’t told him about the rest of the operations.

In a separate comment, he also says that he really appreciates the fan reaction to his comeback and hopes to see it all over again in the future. And exactly, the actor planned everything for the future. In the same interview with TVLine, the actor ponders the future enemies he would face if, as he hopes, his character returns to the MCU:

In the comics, my character competes against the Punisher, Spider-Man, and Daredevil. That would be cool.

Fisk has previously contrasted Matt Murdock and the Punisher in Marvel’s Daredevil series. However, in episode 6 of the Hawkeye series, the kingpin said to Kazi, “You have to remind people that the town is mine”. Could he be talking about the future with the fact that The Kingpin will soon be up against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who lives in the same town? Tom Holland, for his part, at least at the start. During a recent interview and in response to the king’s return, he said:

I would like to confront Wilson Fisk.

For now, these are just simple hypotheses, but they turn to a return of the kingpin to the future of the MCU, as in the comics. And you, do you think the character survived? We’ll let you answer this question through our comment section and through our survey! And if you want to discover the craziest reactions from internet users to the introduction of the Kingpin in the Hawkeye range, you can consult our previous article on the subject.