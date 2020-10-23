the actor was nominated for a posthumous Oscar

On December 18th, the musical film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the latest on-screen production to feature Chadwick Boseman, will be available on the Netflix platform. The production, much anticipated by the public, could allow the actor to earn a posthumous award. Who nominated him and can the actor really claim such a title? We’ll take stock immediately.

Chadwick Boseman nominated posthumously

Chadwick’s brutal death brought grief across Hollywood. Many of his colleagues wanted to express their deepest condolences to the actor’s family, and the Marvel Company itself wanted to pay tribute to King T’Challa. The comedian, whose talent and wisdom are being celebrated, could be posthumously rewarded next year for the final two productions he appears in, namely Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which you can find the tape of. Announcement below:

Netflix confirmed to Variety on October 21 that the platform would promote the late Chadwick Boseman for the “Oscar for Best Role” category in My Rainey’s Black Bottom. The platform also confirmed it had nominated Chadwick Boseman for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Da 5 Bloods. Viola Davis, who gives the answer, is also selected as a nominee. For the rest of the cast, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman will battle for their role in the supporting roles category.

The many posthumous nominees since the birth of the Oscars

Chadwick Boseman joined the posthumously nominated actor category. Nominations of this kind are therefore not new. The first to be nominated after his death was James Dean in 1956 and 1957 for his roles in the productions East of Eden and Giant. The only candidate to posthumously win the statuette in the Best Role category was Peter Finch, who played Howard Beale on Network, Hands Down on TV.

A total of 62 people have already been posthumously nominated for an Oscar. According to Huffpost, in relation to the latest predictions, Chadwick Boseman will head straight for the best actor title with Anthony Hopkins for his role in The Father, Delroy Lindo for his role in Da 5 Bloods and Stanley Tucci for his role in Supernova. and Riz Ahmed for his role in Sound of Metal. The New York Times Oscar tipster Kyle Buchanan already has a strong opinion on the subject this season as he’s certain Chadwick Boseman will win:

Chadwick Boseman is almost certain to win the Oscar for Best Actor after Netflix officially approves him to lead MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM. He’s so good on his latest movie performance that it feels undeniable.

Chadwick Boseman is almost certain to win the Academy Award for Best Actor after Netflix officially decided to promote him to star in My Rainey's Black Bottom. He's so good at his latest film performance that it seems undeniable.

However, it will be necessary to wait for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021 to know whether or not Chadwick Boseman will succeed Peter Finch.