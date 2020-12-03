The actor receives messages of love from several celebrities

On the evening of December 1st, actor Elliot Page, who announced his attraction to women on an evening in support of LGBT youth in 2014, appeared on social media. Elliot Page said he was happy to finally love who he is and to have found his “authentic self”. After this public announcement, many personalities wanted to react and support him.

Elliot Pages message

The actor admits in his message that his “joy, if it is real, is also fragile”, especially in the context of the period of harassment he was the victim of regarding his homosexuality and which could well repeat itself after quitting. ‘he came out trans.

Since that statement, however, messages of support have continued to flow from around the world dwarfing the nasty or transphobic comments. Initially, the Netflix platform publicly showed its support for the actor. Among the myriad of other messages that exist, some were written by people you know well. We let you discover them.

Messages full of love

Congratulations Elliot. You are an amazing person. https://t.co/LDzuKGrO8y

I wish you the best of blessings and luck as you begin your new adventure, dear Elliot! How great!

I’ve been a long time fan of Elliot and I am delighted that he will continue his fantastic work for years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4

Elliot, I love you so much, I am proud of you and I admire you. Please remain a beacon of courage, compassion and strength for all of us. https://t.co/iw4wBahA1C

Thanks for that, Elliot.

Good morning to Elliot and only to Elliot. https://t.co/QLMDyZwkYD

As you have seen, there are numerous messages of support for the actor on social networks. Some, like Natasha Rothwell’s, also mention the fact that it is necessary to completely forget your dead name (the actor’s old name) in order never to mention it again. Others speak of the courage it took for the actor to make this public announcement. Finally, we can quote the love message from actor David Castaneda, who plays the role of Diego in the Umbrella Academy and who publicly shows his support for his colleague from Umbrella.