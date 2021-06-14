The Active And Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market to throng the growth bar in the next 10 years

Active and modified atmospheric packaging is growing at a faster phase and is widely used in both fresh and dry food packaging. The main objective of this type of packaging is to maintain the quality and freshness of the food for a long time. Two kinds of modified packaging are done, one is active and another is passive. Active modified atmospheric packaging involves displacement of gases and replacing it with the desired mixture of gases. The biggest reason for using modified atmospheric packaging is that it decreases the exposure of food to oxygen and protects it from spoilage, discoloration, and helps in maintaining flavors and texture of the food for a long time. Active modified atmospheric packaging is used on a large scale as it is a good barrier for moisture and oxygen, thereby increasing the shelf-life of the food in the active modified atmospheric package. Moreover, the modified atmospheric packaging is also finding large application in packing fresh cut fruits and vegetables.

In the modified atmospheric packaging, vacuum and controlled packaging is being used on a large scale to maintain the quality of the product. However, there are various concerns regarding modified atmospheric packaging such as accumulation of ethylene in the pack. Hence, manufacturers are trying to provide packaging that can help to keep ethylene at a low level to increase shelf-life of the products.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for active and modified atmospheric packaging is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2017-2024. The global active and modified atmospheric packaging market is estimated to bring in more than US$ 26,000 Million revenue by the end of 2024.

Polyethylene to be Used on a Large Scale for Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Based on the material type, polyethylene is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017-2024. By the end of 2024, polyethylene is estimated to surpass US$ 10,000 Million in terms of value.

On the basis of application, active and modified atmospheric packaging is expected to find the largest application in meat, poultry, and seafood packaging during the forecast period. By 2024 end, meat, poultry, and seafood is projected to bring in more than US$ 9,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, active and modified atmospheric packaging is also likely to be used on a large scale in packaging fruits and vegetables.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Geographically, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the global active and modified atmospheric packaging market from 2017 to 2024. APAC is also estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Million revenue by 2024 end. Increasing demand for packaged quality food is driving the growth of the active and modified atmospheric packaging in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are likely to emerge as the largest country in Asia Pacific region for active and modified atmospheric packaging. The only concern or the factor hampering the growth is the high cost of machines and materials used in active and modified atmospheric packaging.

Leading Players in the Global Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market

Some of the leading players in the global market for active and modified atmospheric packaging are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Coveris Holdings S.A, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Ilapak International, S.A., Winpak Limited Company, and ULMA Packaging, S. Co.

