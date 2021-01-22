The Acer Aspire A314 laptop costs less than 500 euros with its Ryzen 5

If you’re looking for a small, compact laptop that still has it under the hood, then here is a good deal for the Acer Aspire A314.

Acer Aspire A314: a Ryzen 5 and a large SSD

The Acer Aspire A314 is a laptop for those who need a PC for easy work and travel. It is equipped with a 14-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It even has an anti-blue light filter. Most interesting, however, is the keyboard:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, frequency 2.1 GHz, 4 cores RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 Storage: 512 GB in SSD Graphics chip: AMD Radeon Vega 8

In terms of connectivity, it has:

2 USB 3.2 ports 1 3.5 mm audio and microphone port 1 HDMI port 1 Ethernet port Bluetooth 4.1 WiFi 802.11ac

The Acer Aspire A314 is a good little laptop, especially at just $ 499 when it was $ 599. Otherwise, we also have a model from Asus that has the special feature of transforming itself into a tablet.

Why are you being seduced?

Compact Ryzen 5 laptop PC offers SSD storage space

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.