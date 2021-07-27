The abuse and double life that ruined the career of the muse “American Beauty”

Kevin Spacey and Mena Suvari were about to record an intimate scene between their characters from “American Beauty”. Before the cameras started recording, the actor took the initiative.

“Kevin led me into a small room with a bed and lay down next to me while I looked at him, and he grabbed me lightly,” the actress describes the moment she describes as “strange and unsettling”, but also “calm and calming” . He was 40 years old, she was 19.

The actress’ exposure in her memoirs now on the newsstands sparked a new controversy over Spacey, who has been accused of sexual assault in recent years, causing him to put his career on hold. Despite the hustle and bustle, Suvari clears everything up when asked if she has revisited that moment given the allegations against the actor.

“No,” he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The problem was not so much the actor’s behavior as the secrets she was hiding, the secret life she was hiding from everyone and everything.

“As for the caresses you gave me, I was so used to opening up and asking for affection that it felt good to just be touched. I wasn’t sure if Kevin was interested in me or not. I immediately thought about it, I didn’t know where it was going, but he didn’t know. “

This is just one of the controversial moments the now 42-year-old American Beauty and American Pie star reveals on the pages of The Great Peace: A Memoir, the memoir that was just released in the United States .

The truth is, over the past two decades, many have questioned what was done to the actress who shone in the 1999 Oscar winner. During this time he worked on more than 60 productions, many of them independently. Options that enabled him not only to escape the stereotype of the roles that came his hands, but also to reinvigorate himself after twenty years of trauma and abuse, the result of a pre-MeToo Hollywood.

The disappearance of Hollywood’s front line was also a decision. Typed as a young sex symbol, coveted more for her beauty and less for her acting skills, she decided that she would not be defined by others. And for that he paid a price.

With Spacey in one of the scenes from “American Beauty”

In 2018, Suvari decided to put his traumatizing experiences, the rapes, and the double life that threatened not only his mental health but also his life on paper.

In an old suitcase full of antiques and memorabilia he found a file with poems, old photos and a diary with a suicide note he had written. While looking for a new project outside of the cinema, he realized that there was a “creative escape” there and an opportunity to help those who could find themselves in their difficult life story.

“I’ve lived a double life,” she recalls when she was one of the new faces in Hollywood after the huge success of “American Beauty”. “Every time I was on set, every time I was interviewed, I always played a role. Pretending that everything was okay with me was just a different interpretation, ”he said to“ People ”.

The trauma she hid behind the facade began at the age of 12 when she revealed that she was raped by a friend of her older brother’s. “Part of me died that day,” he says.

“He used me, had fun, and then got rid of me. He called me a whore. I’ve never known a healthy version of sex. My choice was lost. Coupled with the fact that I felt forgotten and ignored, it helped me create the image I had of myself: that that was all I was worth. “

Suvari was one of the faces of “American Pie”

The career started early. I wasn’t a teenager yet and already worked as a model. “When I was 12 I was in New York and wandered the streets in high heels. I got the impression that was all it had to offer. I was just a girl but I was so used to it. Maybe that’s why I got the role of Angela, “he told Vanity Fair in 2018.

Above all, it served to sexualize their image. In one of the first photo sessions he attended as a pre-teen, he wore a motorcycle jacket. Everyone agreed that Suvari appeared to be of legal age. “On the one hand it is acceptable, but on the other hand it is very worrying.”

He moved to Los Angeles early, where he remembers a photographer taking and keeping nude photos of him, still underage. At 16, she was molested by one of her agents who was 20 years older than her. Suvari admits that her distorted image has led her to mistake that type of attention for love.

The same problems accompanied Suvari through adolescence and into adulthood. The past left traces that he remembered in a more recent episode.

While visiting the supermarket, he met a familiar face. She was a woman with whom he had participated in a menage a trois during a bizarre and violent relationship that lasted three years.

At 42, Suvari was a mother for the first time

“I was petrified because I was famous then and she knew me when I wasn’t,” she says. “I never wanted to be that person. Our paths crossed again and it was uncomfortable and embarrassing. I had to apologize. “

She was only 17 years old when she met one of her first friends who led her into a relationship full of sexual and emotional abuse. For three years he used Suvari to convince women to have sex with both of them. “I remember thinking that relationships were just like that, with screaming, insults and abuse. I felt that it was all my fault, it was all a process of destruction. ”

When she was selected for American Pie, she was still living with her troubled boyfriend. “I couldn’t say, ‘My life is just a nightmare’ because they just wanted to know what my high school experience was, who I went to dance with.”

Then came the role of Angela on American Beauty, a young woman who caught the attention of her best friend’s father. Behind the image of a seductive teenager lies an inexperienced and scared girl in the heart. The parallels were notorious, but the experience helped her take a step forward, despite continuing to lead a double life.

The roles offered were almost always the same. “There was a leading role, usually the pretty girl, but undeveloped in personality. And then the best friend, who wasn’t pretty but a lot more interesting. I wanted this role, but they didn’t think it was right for me, ”he recalls.

Now free from drugs and problematic relationships, Suvari faced the rest of her career with pragmatism and one decision: she would only choose roles that satisfied her. “It got to the point where people gave up because I was tired of doing crazy shit,” she tells Vanity Fair of her résumé of independent film roles in which she played the demon-possessed, drug-addicted woman.

Today she prepares to play Jane Wyman, former US President Ronald Reagan’s first wife while she cares for her first child, who was born in April, and touts the book with her true story.

“I’ve spent so much time in my life feeling like I’m alone on the boat. Moments when I felt like I wasn’t going anywhere that nobody would understand me. I was too embarrassed and so I kept myself in these dire situations. Sharing my story is a way to help people who are similar and who realize that they can change. If I can spare someone a summer of suffering, I want to do it. “